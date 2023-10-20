Four people dead, 13 injured in Kericho Green Stadium stampede

Four people have died and more than 10 others were injured in a stampede at Kericho Green Stadium. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Four people have died and 13 others injured following an early morning stampede at Green Stadium in Kericho, the venue of the 2023 Mashujaa Day celebrations.

The 13 sustained serious injuries, some to the head, legs, eyes and their backs.

According to a police report seen by The Standard, the stampede occurred at Gate C of the stadium after a vendor selling hot tea outside accidentally spilled the beverage on people, causing a commotion.

“As a result, members of public panicked and mistook it to be a teargas thrown to them,” police said.

The incident caused a stampede that resulted in several injuries as attendees attempted to gain access to the grounds.

At least 13 people including three police officers were rushed to Kericho County Level 5 Hospital for treatment.

Four other people sustained minor injuries and were treated and discharged.

The dead bodies were removed to the hospital’s morgue pending identification and postmortem.