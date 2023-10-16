The Standard

How man lost Sh1.5m to car breakers within minutes

By Stephanie Wangari | 2h ago
CCTV captures a man breaking into a vehicle in a parking lot in Nairobi. [Twitter, DCI]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is investigating a criminal gang that stole Sh 1.5 million from a man in Parklands.

The man had just left a bank and placed a sum of money he had withdrawn in his vehicle when he locked his car and walked towards a nearby shop.

It is at this point that the men, who were using a Nissan Note bearing fake registration numbers, broke into his car and fled with the cash.

DCI says images of the men were captured on CCTV cameras and investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The investigative body has warned Kenyans, especially those visiting banks, to be vigilant.

"As the clientele go about their businesses in the banking halls, a member of the ring who also poses as a customer monitors and identifies targets, usually those withdrawing cash in bulk, before signalling his accomplices who keep stealing glances from the parking area.

"Using a hired vehicle that bears false registration numbers, they trail their targets to a choice spot before striking in whichever way as long as they get to steal the money. In some cases, victims suffer grievous harm," said DCI in a statement on X.

