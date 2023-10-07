The Standard

Murder at Bungoma church as woman attempts to 'rescue' daughter

By Robert Amalemba | 50m ago
The victim had walked into the church in search of her daughter. [iStockphoto]

Police are investigating the killing of a woman said to have been looking for her Class Eight daughter at a church.

One suspect, the watchman of the church, has been arrested after the incident in Bungoma Town yesterday morning. 

Bungoma South OCPD Wilson Muraya termed the incident unfortunate, saying the woman only sin was "finding the whereabouts of her daughter."

Bridgit Nanjala, 34, was fatally hit in the head.

“Our preliminary investigation shows that the victim had walked into the church in search of her daughter, who had gone missing from home and abandoned school for a week, after learning she was attending a night vigil,” he said.

“A confrontation ensued between the congregants and the woman forcing them to ask for reinforcement from the watchman. The watchman allegedly hit her on the head with a button on the head.”

The woman was pronounced dead on arrival at the Bungoma County Referral Hospital.

The girl is expected to her KCPE examinations this year.

Police report further indicate that Nanjala's relative, who was with her, is recuperating at the Bungoma County Referral Hospital after being roughed up during the confrontation.

“We will also investigate and possibly recommend murder and assault charges on the suspect and others whom we will get,” said a police officer.

Relatives called for justice, saying all those found culpable must be punished.

Murder at Bungoma church as woman attempts to 'rescue' daughter
The Standard
