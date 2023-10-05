The Standard

Raila: 'It's a tragedy for Kenya to have Gachagua as DP'

By Stephanie Wangari | 1h ago
Azimio Leader Raila Odinga is welcomed by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua as he arrives at the second day of the Africa Climate Summit held at KICC Nairobi. [Silas Otieno, Standard]

Azimio la Umoja Leader Raila Odinga has called on President William Ruto to censor his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking exclusively to KTN News on Wednesday, Odinga opined that Gachagua speaks in a condescending manner when addressing sections of Kenyans. 

"It is a tragedy for this country to have someone of the calibre of Mr Gachagua as the Deputy President. Gachagua should not even be the head of a chicken pen because of his conduct, the way he behaves and talks. He talks with so much contempt to the rest of the country," said Odinga. 

He added; "It is as if he is the Deputy President of Mt Kenya only, other parts of the country do not matter as far as he is concerned."

Odinga further criticised Gachagua for remarking that the government was like a company where the majority shareholders benefit.

"He even says that Kenya is a shareholder company. That there are some communities with more shares and others with fewer shares, others with no shares. That those with no shares have nothing to expect from our government.  

"He forgets that the same government collects tax from all over the country and then he tells them they are not shareholders. I would want to ask Mr Ruto publicly to censor his deputy because it is an insult to the country if he goes with Mr Gachagua to Western, Coast, Nyanza when he does not recognise these people as shareholders," said Odinga.

Speaking in Kericho County at a past event, Gachagua likened the government to a company with majority of its shareholders as its supporters.

"You invested in this government and you must reap. You sowed, tilled, put manure and irrigated, and now it is time to reap,” the DP is quoted saying.

.

.

.

