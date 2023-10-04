Cabinet reshuffle: Eight PSs reassigned in Wednesday evening changes

President William Ruto. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto has reshuffled his cabinet, reassigning eight Principal Secretaries in the new changes.

The following are the principal secretaries affected by the changes.

Cabinet Affairs Principal Secretary Julius Korir has been moved to the State Department of Water and Sanitation and will be replaced by Idris Salim Dakota.

Maritime Affairs PS Shadrack Mwadime has been named the new PS for Labour and Skills Development.

Geoffrey Kaituko, formerly Labour PS takes over the Shipping and Maritime Affairs docket as PS.

Crops Development PS Harsama Kello has been moved to the State Department of ASALs and Regional Development and will be replaced by Paul Ronoh.

Further, the President has moved Gender and Affirmative Action PS Veronica Nduva to the Ministry of Public Service, at the State Department of Performance and Delivery Management. Anne Wang’ombe takes her place.