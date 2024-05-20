The Standard
Premium

Mt Kenya leaders: We will not let President Ruto humiliate DP Gachagua

By Lydiah Nyawira | 1h ago
President William Ruto (right) and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua. [File, Standard]

A section of leaders in the Mount Kenya region have said they will not sit back and watch Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua get humiliated

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga led some 20 Members of Parliament and other leaders in condemning what they called an attempt to divide and antagonise the region and disrespect "their son".

Kahiga openly referenced the strained relationship between former president Uhuru Kenyatta and then Deputy William Ruto as being repeated in the Kenya Kwanza administration.

He said every indication was that President Ruto might be doing to Gachagua what was done unto him in the last regime.

"We watched as the president mistreated the DP in the last administration and we shall not stand by and allow you (President William Ruto) to repeat the same with our son Gachagua. We will not keep silent and allow the DP to be humiliated and mistreated while we watch," he warned. 

Kahiga said any attacks and efforts to undermine the DP are an attempt that would be considered an attack on the region and its voters. 

"Let me make it clear. There will be no compromise on how we shall be treated as a region. You supported the President in the campaigns against attacks against him when he was a DP. We are behind the DP and support President Ruto, but only through the DP, and there is no other way," he said. 

Kahiga said the region shall not be divided and must continue pushing the region's interests in one voice.  

Naivasha MP Jane Kihara said there was a plot to divide the Mt Kenya region and noted its unity was at risk from leaders not in support of their efforts to secure the Kenya Kwanza government.  

"There is a push to divide and separate us from the DP. I have been in politics for three terms, and I can tell you these are tactics to scatter the region," she said.  

She said the only way to overcome the campaigns to isolate the DP from his supporters was to remain united as a region.

But Gachagua called for calm and respect for elected leaders in the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking at the Endarasha Catholic Church in Nyeri County, during a fundraiser, the DP said he would not engage in political spats.  

"On the issues of politics, I will say nothing because I have become a man of few words. If you have followed my politics over the last ten months, you will notice that I talk less and do more," Gachagua said. 

In a show of support for the DP, over 20 MPs, and several MCAs from Nyeri, Laikipia, Nyandarua and Murang'a accompanied him at the fundraiser.

Related Topics

Rigathi Gachagua William Ruto Limuru III meeting Mt Kenya politics
.

Similar Articles

Ruto-Gachagua fallout: Mt Kenya's political future at stake
Premium Ruto-Gachagua fallout: Mt Kenya's political future at stake
Opinion
By Biketi Kikechi
12 hrs ago
.

Latest Stories

DP Gachagua, Karua and the growing unhappiness in Mount Kenya
Premium DP Gachagua, Karua and the growing unhappiness in Mount Kenya
Macharia Munene
By Macharia Munene
1 hr ago
Support for Raila's AU bid shouldn't be pegged on his loyalty to Ruto
Opinion
By Beauttah Omanga
1 hr ago
Premium 'This machine helps keep my child alive'
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Mt Kenya leaders: We will not let Ruto humiliate Gachagua
By Lydiah Nyawira 1 hr ago
Premium Mt Kenya leaders: We will not let Ruto humiliate Gachagua
How Ruto is isolating Gachagua, setting Mt Kenya politics in a spin
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Premium How Ruto is isolating Gachagua, setting Mt Kenya politics in a spin
State House defends Haiti mission as Ruto leaves for US
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
Premium State House defends Haiti mission as Ruto leaves for US
DP Gachagua, Karua and the growing unhappiness in Mount Kenya
By Macharia Munene 1 hr ago
Premium DP Gachagua, Karua and the growing unhappiness in Mount Kenya
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved