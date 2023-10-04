President William Ruto reshuffles cabinet; Prime CS Mudavadi takes over Foreign Affairs Ministry

President William Ruto has reshuffled cabinet. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto has reshuffled the cabinet, in a move that saw Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi get additional responsibilities.

In the shuffle communicated Wednesday night, Musalia retains his Prime CS position but takes over the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

The previous Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua to head the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife.

Ministry of Trade has been collapsed and its holder, Moses Kuria named the CS in charge of the Ministry of Public Service, replacing former Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa.

Aisha Jumwa has been named the new CS for Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage.

Alice Wahome moves to Lands ministry replacing Zachariah Njeru who takes over the Water docket.

Penina Malonza was reassigned to the Ministry of East African Community (EAC), Arid and Semi-arid Lands (ASALs) and Regional Development.

Former nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has been named the new Government Spokesperson and is to be deputised by former news anchor Mwanaisha Chidzuga and Gabriel Muthuma.