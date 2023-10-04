The Standard

President William Ruto reshuffles cabinet; Prime CS Mudavadi takes over Foreign Affairs Ministry

By Winfrey Owino | 2h ago
President William Ruto has reshuffled cabinet. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto has reshuffled the cabinet, in a move that saw Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi get additional responsibilities.

In the shuffle communicated Wednesday night, Musalia retains his Prime CS position but takes over the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

The previous Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua to head the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife.

Ministry of Trade has been collapsed and its holder, Moses Kuria named the CS in charge of the Ministry of Public Service, replacing former Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa.

Aisha Jumwa has been named the new CS for Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage.

Alice Wahome moves to Lands ministry replacing Zachariah Njeru who takes over the Water docket.

Penina Malonza was reassigned to the Ministry of East African Community (EAC), Arid and Semi-arid Lands (ASALs) and Regional Development.

Former nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has been named the new Government Spokesperson and is to be deputised by former news anchor Mwanaisha Chidzuga and Gabriel Muthuma.

Related Topics

President William Ruto Cabinet Shuffle Musalia Mudavadi
.

Latest Stories

List: Ruto nominates, redeploys Ambassadors and High Commissioners
List: Ruto nominates, redeploys Ambassadors and High Commissioners
National
By Winfrey Owino
1 hr ago
Cabinet reshuffle: Eight PSs reassigned in Wednesday evening changes
National
By Winfrey Owino
1 hr ago
President William Ruto reshuffles cabinet; Mudavadi takes over Foreign Affairs Ministry
National
By Winfrey Owino
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Inside Shakahola's 214 'torture' chambers
By Marion Kithi 5 hrs ago
Premium Inside Shakahola's 214 'torture' chambers
Inside KRA's elite paramilitary unit to nab traders dodging taxes
By Brian Ngugi 5 hrs ago
Premium Inside KRA's elite paramilitary unit to nab traders dodging taxes
Haiti mission: Is Kenya being set up by big boys in troubled nation?
By Mwangi Maina 5 hrs ago
Premium Haiti mission: Is Kenya being set up by big boys in troubled nation?
Azimio and UDA clash over 2022 poll audit
By Judah Ben-Hur 5 hrs ago
Premium Azimio and UDA clash over 2022 poll audit
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved