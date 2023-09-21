The Standard

Ruto appoints Renson Ingonga as the new DPP

By Mate Tongola | 1h ago
Renson Mulele Ingonga when he appeared before the Justice and Legal Affairs committee for vetting. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

President William Ruto has appointed Renson Mulele Ingonga as the new Director of Public Prosecutions.

In a Gazette notice dated September 20, 2023, Ruto announced appointing Ingonga who is set to serve on an 8-year term.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 157 (2) of the Constitution and in accordance with the procedure set out under section 8 (8) of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Act, 2013, I appoint Renson Mulele Ingonga as the Director of Public Prosecutions," the notice read in part.

Last week, Members of Parliament unanimously approved Ingonga's nomination to the position.

He now officially succeeds Noordin Haji who is at the helm of the National Intelligence Service as the Director General.

Before his appointment, Renson was a Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecution in charge of the North Eastern region.

