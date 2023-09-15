The Standard

No one is to blame for nationwide blackout, Energy CS Chirchir tells parliament

By Mate Tongola | 1h ago
Energy CS Davis Chirchir (second Left) when he appeared before the National Assembly Energy Committee. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir has absolved players in the power industry over last month's nationwide power outage that crippled businesses including thousands of people getting stranded at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Chirchir who appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Energy on Friday, September 15, said that electric faults are not unusual occurrences in any power system grid, hence his office cannot hold anyone culpable for the blackout.

"Our country's electricity grid is operating sub-optimally with limited spinning reserve, low inertia, a high proportion of intermittent generation, and insufficient voltage control.” 
“When the outage occurs, their severity and system resilience influence how the system recovers," the CS stated.

The committee, chaired by Mwala MP Vincent Musyoka, also heard that the Energy docket is working on ways to mitigate the country's power system vulnerability and better ways to stabilize the power systems.

On August 26, the country plunged into darkness in what Kenya Power attributed to the loss of a system disturbance.

Related Topics

Energy CS Davis Chirchir Poweroutage National Blackouts KPLC Blackout
.

Latest Stories

You are doing badly, Azimio tells Kenya Kwanza
You are doing badly, Azimio tells Kenya Kwanza
National
By Esther Nyambura
9 mins ago
Government releases Sh16 billion for school capitation
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
17 mins ago
Global skills contests are key in attracting our youth to TVETs
Opinion
By Kipkirui Langat
47 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Funding crisis: Schools in Sh29 billion debt
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Premium Funding crisis: Schools in Sh29 billion debt
More pain as Treasury trains eyes on farmers with new tax
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Premium More pain as Treasury trains eyes on farmers with new tax
Bill seeks more transparency in deals between Kenya Power, IPPs
By Brian Otieno and Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Premium Bill seeks more transparency in deals between Kenya Power, IPPs
An act of God or human laxity? Inside five-year Solai dam probe
By Julius Chepkwony and Anthony Gitonga 3 hrs ago
Premium An act of God or human laxity? Inside five-year Solai dam probe
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved