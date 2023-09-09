Do not coerce our MPs to work with you, Raila now fires at President

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga speaks during a past event in Kitutu Masaba, Nyamira County. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has warned that his coalition would not entertain further “buying” of their lawmakers by the ruling Kenya Kwanza coalition.

Speaking at Shamakhokho market on Saturday, the ODM chief said any Member of Parliament from Azimio should stick to oversight of the Kenya Kwanza government.

“We won’t continue to entertain Mr Ruto (President) with his coercion of our MPs to work with him. That is not how a democracy functions,” said Raila.

This comes days after ODM’s National Executive Committee adopted the disciplinary committee’s recommendations expelling five rebel MPs for “openly associating with and supporting activities of a rival political party”.

He pointed out that the democracy Kenya enjoys dictates that all political parties compete on various issues.

He maintained that ODM as a party was strong at the grassroots and urged supporters not to be swayed by the rebel MPs whose move ‘’was personal and not in sync with that of the party’s supporters.’’

“Azimio is still strong and we are pushing for a better Kenya and even call for the 2022 presidential election audit through the opening of the IEBC server if anyone is in doubt of our popularity,” said Raila.

The party also revoked the nomination of four MCAs at the Kisumu County Assembly for gross misconduct.

Odinga also has lashed out at the Kenya Kwanza government for launching projects that are not under their jurisdictions.

Raila swas peaking at Shamakhokho in Vihiga during a meet-the-people tour days after President William Ruto’s five-day development tour of the region.

Ruto toured the Western counties launching development projects, which Raila’s troops have dismissed as “mere public relations stunts”.

Some of the projects launched by the Head of State were deemed by Raila as county projects that governors ought to have launched.

“The constitution has clear-cut functions for both county government and the National government, you can’t come here and launch markets which is the function of governors,” said Raila.

He has also encouraged intermarriage between Kenyan tribes as a way to end tribalism in the nation. Raila had earlier attended the dowry payment of Samantha Luseno and Mike Orengo at Sabatia in Vihiga.

Mike is the son of Siaya Governor James Orengo.

The opposition chief lauded the marriage between the two terming it as a way of uniting Kenyans.

“This is now the true Kenya, where we have mixed marriages from different tribes without any borders,” said Raila.

“In live their three very important occasions, one when you are born, when you get married and when you die, and we celebrate when you are married.”

Busia Governor Paul Otuoma his Vihiga counterpart Wilber Ottichilo and Achilo Ayacko (Migori) accomapnied Raila.

Others were Senators Oburu Odinga (Siaya) and Godfrey Osotsi (Vihiga) among others.