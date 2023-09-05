The Standard

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya at pains to explain climate change phenomenon

By Ann Veronicah | 1h ago

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya finds himself at the top of social media trends, again.

This time, he surprised netizens after a video of him struggling to explain what the ongoing Africa Climate Summit entails surfaced.

The Summit taking place at Kenyatta International Conventional Center (KICC) in Nairobi began on Monday, September 4. Salasya is among the Kenyan lawmakers attending.

While at KICC, the MP was approached by a local media and asked to explain what the event was all about, and the impact of climate change, amid an ongoing national conversation.

After several ‘aahs’ and ‘mmhs’, he managed to gather words with the aim of explaining, but it wasn’t as coherent as he hoped.

“As we are all aware, it’s that…it’s climate change because you find that, by the way, climate change is real because of global warming,” Salasya would say.

 “I was in Mombasa last week, and it was so cold. I asked them, what is happening? They told me the sun has become too hot and the ice is melting, and so when it melts, that thing becomes cold,” he continued.

The parliamentarian was then asked to explain how he as a leader was championing climate change.

“We represent the rural constituencies whose residents mostly use firewood for cooking, and now we are advocating for the use of jikos and those other types of gas, but the people don’t have money,” the MP explained.

He added that his recommendations are met by a challenge of lack of finances amongst the residents of his constituency, saying that he hopes the government will reduce the prices of his type of preferred sources of energy.

According to Salasya, youths from his constituency have a plan they will submit for funding at the summit.

While concluding the interview, the MP added that if he finds an electric car, he will buy and drive it just like President William Ruto.

In the now viral clip, a man who can be seen standing on Salasya’s left seemed to be suppressing his laughter, as the MP responded to the questions.

