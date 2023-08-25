President Ruto hints at willingness to create the Office of Opposition leader

President William Ruto in Bomachoge Chache, Kisii County. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

President William Ruto has for the first time declared his intention to create the Office of Opposition Leader through a Bill that will be presented in Parliament.

Speaking in Kisii on Friday, August 25, Ruto said he told leaders in opposition that he was willing to create the opposition leader officer, for someone who will lead his or her troops in keeping the government in check.

“I have given them an easy route to monitor the government and I have allowed Cabinet Ministers to answer various questions on the floor of the National Assembly,” said Ruto.

The opposition, the President said, has the right to criticise the government and not to demonstrate and destroy public and private property.

“I will give them that office so that they monitor the progress of government projects. Kenyans will decide on whether the Government is working or not. They are calling on poor Kenyans to go to the streets and leaving their children and spouses back at home enjoying a lavish lifestyle,” he said.

The President said he will not allow demonstrations where people destroy public property and cause civilian deaths.

“I respect the opposition but let them operate within the confines of our Constitution.”

“In August 2022, Kenyans voted for their preferred candidates, all that is remaining is for our leaders to remain united and plan on how the country will achieve its economic growth,” added Ruto.