The Standard

President Ruto hints at willingness to create the Office of Opposition leader

By Eric Abuga | 38m ago

President William Ruto in Bomachoge Chache, Kisii County. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

President William Ruto has for the first time declared his intention to create the Office of Opposition Leader through a Bill that will be presented in Parliament.

Speaking in Kisii on Friday, August 25, Ruto said he told leaders in opposition that he was willing to create the opposition leader officer, for someone who will lead his or her troops in keeping the government in check.

“I have given them an easy route to monitor the government and I have allowed Cabinet Ministers to answer various questions on the floor of the National Assembly,” said Ruto.

The opposition, the President said, has the right to criticise the government and not to demonstrate and destroy public and private property.

“I will give them that office so that they monitor the progress of government projects. Kenyans will decide on whether the Government is working or not. They are calling on poor Kenyans to go to the streets and leaving their children and spouses back at home enjoying a lavish lifestyle,” he said.

The President said he will not allow demonstrations where people destroy public property and cause civilian deaths.

“I respect the opposition but let them operate within the confines of our Constitution.”

“In August 2022, Kenyans voted for their preferred candidates, all that is remaining is for our leaders to remain united and plan on how the country will achieve its economic growth,” added Ruto.

Related Topics

William Ruto Office Of Opposition Leader Opposition
.

Latest Stories

Kitengela residents terrorized by huge snake
Kitengela residents terrorized by huge snake
Eastern
By Peterson Githaiga
7 mins ago
Matatu Owners, Police, EACC deliberate how to tackle corruption
National
By Emmanuel Kipchumba
13 mins ago
Bipartisan talks team to sign framework next week
Politics
By Mate Tongola
23 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

A Cabinet shuffle is in the offing, and this is more than just 'hearsay' from corridors of power
By Peter Kimani 49 mins ago
Premium A Cabinet shuffle is in the offing, and this is more than just 'hearsay' from corridors of power
Birth of scandal that will remake home of champions
By Amos Kareithi 49 mins ago
Premium Birth of scandal that will remake home of champions
Talanta Hela: Idea that saw MPs put Ababu Namwamba to task
By Stevens Muendo 49 mins ago
Premium Talanta Hela: Idea that saw MPs put Ababu Namwamba to task
Azimio Mt Kenya leaders split over creation of Kamwene Unity Forum
By Ndungu Gachane 49 mins ago
Premium Azimio Mt Kenya leaders split over creation of Kamwene Unity Forum
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved