The Standard

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin feared dead after Russia plane crash

By BBC News | 1h ago
This video grab taken from handout footage posted May 25, 2023, on the Telegram account of the press service of Concord - a company linked to Russian mercenary Wagner group, shows Yevgeny Prigozhin speaking from Bakhmut.

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a jet which crashed killing all on board, Russia's civil aviation authority has said.

Earlier, Wagner-linked Telegram channel Grey Zone reported the Embraer aircraft was shot down by air defences in the Tver region, north of Moscow.

The jet, which was flying from Moscow to St Petersburg, was carrying seven passengers and three crew.

Prigozhin led a failed mutiny against the Russian armed forces in June.

Grey Zone said local residents heard two bangs before the crash and saw two vapour trails.

Tass news agency said the plane caught fire on hitting the ground, adding that four bodies had already been found.

The aircraft had been in the air for less than half an hour, it said.

Related Topics

Yevgeny Prigozhin Wagner Group Russian Mercenary
.

Latest Stories

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin feared dead after Russia plane crash
Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin feared dead after Russia plane crash
Europe
By BBC News
1 hr ago
Oparanya, wives being questioned at Integrity Centre
National
By Francis Ode
2 hrs ago
Police officers to receive salary increment beginning August
National
By Esther Nyambura
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Debt crisis jitters mount as repayments outstrip revenues
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Premium Debt crisis jitters mount as repayments outstrip revenues
Revealed: Salary deal that teachers rejected
By Lewis Nyaundi and Augustine Oduor 2 hrs ago
Premium Revealed: Salary deal that teachers rejected
Slain Rwandan athlete linked to 'love triangle' was to run in Italy
By Lynn Kolongei 2 hrs ago
Premium Slain Rwandan athlete linked to 'love triangle' was to run in Italy
Buy now, pay later: The new debt trap?
By Graham Kajilwa 5 hrs ago
Premium Buy now, pay later: The new debt trap?
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved