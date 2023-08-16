The Standard

You will pay, Ruto tells leaders linked to Finland scholarship saga

By Stephanie Wangari | 1h ago
President William Ruto addresses mourners at a previous event on August 15, 2023. [PCS, Standard]

Leaders involved in the over Sh1.1 billion Finland Education Programme scandal will be held accountable for their actions, President William Ruto has said.

Ruto, who is attending the 10th Devolution Conference in Eldoret, Uasin Gichu County, made the remarks when he made a stopover to address residents in the area.

“It is unfortunate that some people stole money meant for the education of young people. Those who stole should be ready to refund or they will land in trouble,” said Ruto.

“Parents who sold their cattle and pieces of land to ensure the students enrolled for the program will get their money back,” he reiterated.

The president says investigations into the matter are underway.

Ruto made the remarks just hours after a court in Nakuru ordered the arrest of Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago and three other county officials namely Joseph Maritim, the immediate former Chief Officer of Youth and Sports, Meshack Rono, the Deputy Director of the County Education Revolving Fund and Trustee, and Joshua Lelei.

Nakuru Senior Principal Magistrate Peter Ndege issued the orders following an application by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) Hassan Abdi.

Last week, Mercy Tarus, a Kabarak University graduate who went viral after confronting Uasin Gishu's top leadership, requested the President to intervene and make sure students and parents are refunded.

“I want the leaders to return our money, we have been hearing stories and we are now tired. I want to appeal to His Excellency, the President, to fight for us. Uasin Gishu is burning, we are suffering, we are depressed, we want our money,” Ms Tarus said.

“This government was meant for the hustlers, I saved up money from selling porridge and mandazi, so I could create a better life for myself. Please, Rais, don't be silent, we voted for you, fight for us,” she added.

