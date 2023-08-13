The Standard

President Ruto holds closed-door meeting with Uganda's Museveni in Entebbe

By Stephanie Wangari | 1h ago
President William Ruto and Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni during a meeting in Entebbe. [State House, Uganda]

President William Ruto is meeting his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni in Entebbe, Uganda.

Sources who spoke to the Standard intimated that the two Heads of State were discussing a trade blockade.

In recent months, Kenya has restricted the issuance of permits needed by Ugandan processors to import dairy products into Kenya.

One of Uganda’s largest processors, Brookside, trading under the Fresh Dairy brand, whose parent company is also the largest industry operator in Kenya, said it had not exported a single litre of milk to Kenya since the blockade began.

“The rising stockpiles of milk have impacted farm-gate prices of milk, which have dropped exponentially,” Brookside Uganda General Manager Benson Mwangi told journalists in Kampala. Uganda’s industry regulator, the Dairy Development Authority (DDA), says Kenyan authorities are limiting the number of export permits for powdered milk from the country.  

Last week, former President Uhuru Kenyatta also met with Museveni at State House, Entebbe.

According to Museveni, Uhuru visited him in his capacity as the facilitator of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Peace Process.

Related Topics

President William Ruto Yoweri Museveni Entebbe
.

Latest Stories

MTRH re-implants a man's limb after an 11-hour surgery
MTRH re-implants a man's limb after an 11-hour surgery
Health & Science
By Patrick Kibet
29 mins ago
Premium Joho empire threatened as audit queries hit family port business
Coast
By Patrick Beja and Bernard Sanga
39 mins ago
Premium Poisoned chalice? Jitters in Azimio over proposal for new office for the Opposition leader
Politics
By Harold Odhiambo and Anne Atieno
39 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Poisoned chalice? Jitters in Azimio over proposal for new office for the Opposition leader
By Harold Odhiambo and Anne Atieno 39 mins ago
Premium Poisoned chalice? Jitters in Azimio over proposal for new office for the Opposition leader
Joho empire threatened as audit queries hit family port business
By Patrick Beja and Bernard Sanga 39 mins ago
Premium Joho empire threatened as audit queries hit family port business
Prelude: How masterminds plotted 1998 attack under the police's nose
By Stephen Muiruri 39 mins ago
Premium Prelude: How masterminds plotted 1998 attack under the police's nose
How rotational presidency could cure Kenyans long running quest for power
By Justus Kioko 39 mins ago
Premium How rotational presidency could cure Kenyans long running quest for power
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved