Mercy Tarus: Graduate who confronted Mandago sends appeal to President Ruto

A side-by-side photo of Kabarak University graduate Mercy Tarus and President William Ruto. [Christopher Kipsang, Standard]

Mercy Tarus, a Kabarak University graduate who went viral after confronting Uasin Gishu's top leadership, has sent out a message to President William Ruto.

This follows the misappropriation of over Sh50 million meant to support students undertaking various courses overseas.

In an emotional appeal, Ms Tarus, who is among the students, has requested the President to intervene and make sure students and parents are refunded.

She says most parents took loans and sold their pieces of land to ensure the students enrolled for the program that has now come to be known as controversial.

“I want the leaders to return our money, we have been hearing stories and we are now tired. I want to appeal to His Excellency, the President, to fight for us. Uasin Gishu is burning, we are suffering, we are depressed, we want our money,” Ms Tarus said.

“This government was meant for the hustlers, I saved up money from selling porridge and mandazi, so I could create a better life for myself. Please, Rais, don't be silent, we voted for you, fight for us.”

According to a report by Uasin Gishu County Assembly, the programme was initiated during the administration of former Governor Jackson Mandago.

The report established that the programme was neither a scholarship nor a county government programme.

Ms Tarus, who has become an internet sensation, went viral after she confronted leaders (Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii, his Deputy Governor John Barorot and Senator Jackson Mandago) during a town hall meeting at Eldoret Municipality Social Hall.

“Mr Barorot, you are very mean with the truth, very mean, you will lie to us day in and day out, I don’t know if you have been sent by our bosses. I don’t have anything to live for so you can send your goons, if they kill me, at least I won’t have killed myself," Ms Tarus said.

“I am going to tell you the truth, you keep lying, you smile at us, with a very smooth tongue and soft face that looks like it is very innocent but you keep lying and lying,” she added.