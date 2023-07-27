Azimio gives conditions for talks with Ruto

Bipartisan Talks co-chair Otiende Amolo. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya has maintained that talks with President William Ruto's administration will only happen if they prioritise lowering of the cost of living.

Speaking to The Standard on Thursday, Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua said that the calls for talks between the government and opposition are welcome but they cannot be a repeat of the collapsed bipartisan talks.

“No matter what happens people will have to have a conversation even if it's to say we completely disagree. We are very clear that if there is going to be a conversation between the two sides then the main issue will be about the cost of living,” said Wambua.

The senator blamed the collapse of the bipartisan talks on a lack of goodwill by the Kenya Kwanza team to address crucial issues including the high cost of living.

He criticized the government for implementing the contentious Finance Act 2023, which will further burden mwananchi despite concerns raised during public participation.

“The attitude displayed by the Kenya Kwanza team and appointing authority was just a charade. They were ticking boxes to show the public they were onboard,” said Wambua.

On Tuesday the bipartisan committee co-chairperson Geroge Murugara called on the Azimio team to consider resuming talks.

Since the talks faltered more than two months ago, the Kenya Kwanza team has been expressing commitment to return to the negotiation table.

Muragara said they are ready to prioritise the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“The issue of IEBC reconstitution remains a priority to us and it's one of the issues we are willing to engage the Azimio team to find a solution,”he said.

However, Wambua insisted that Azimio is past the bipartisan talks and that the only option left for Murugara’s team is to seek audience with Azimio principals.

“For our team, we are past that and have withdrawn. That thing collapsed a long time ago,” said Wambua.

Bipartisan committee co-chair Otiende Amollo said that the Kenya Kwanza regime has noticed that the protests are getting serious and that is why they are calling them back for talks.

“The bi-partisan talks were a way of cooling down temperatures and taking us around in circles. When we pulled out of the talks and now they have seen that the protest waves are stronger than the first, that’s when they want us to come back,” said Amollo.

“The team and I do not have some independent powers with which we can resume the talks until we are so authorised by our parliamentary group and our leaders and we have not been authorised,” he added.

Amid the ongoing political feud between the government and the opposition, Azimio now firmly asserts that the welfare of the people will take precedence over any political negotiations.