Former President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday, July 21, 2023, vowed to fight for his family against government attacks.

This is after dozens of police officers raided the residence of his eldest son, Jomo in Karen, Nairobi for unknown reasons.

Speaking from the home, Uhuru called on President William Ruto to come for him instead of going after his children and family.

"The fact that I have been silent does not mean I am scared. Come For me if it is me that you want," Uhuru said.