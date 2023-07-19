CS Kindiki: More than 300 protesters arrested over Wednesday protests

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki says over 300 protesters were arrested across the country during the Wednesday anti-government protest.

“More than 300 people have been arrested across the Country and will be charged with various crimes, including looting, malicious damage of property, arson, robbery with violence, assaulting law enforcement officers among other crimes” he says.

In a statement released Wednesday evening, the CS says that the police acted professionally during the Wednesday, July 19 anti-government demonstrations in various parts of the country.

His sentiments come at a time when media reports show more than five people sustained gunshot wounds, others injured and scores arrested in various parts of the country.

Kindiki also says the country was calm except for a few cases of hooliganism in select areas.

“Overall, the Police acted professionally and with restraint in the management of the provocative situations that arose in the course of the day.” His statement reads.

“Except for isolated cases of hooliganism and breach of peace in a few spots in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Migori, Homabay, Siaya and Nakuru Counties, and Wote and Emali Towns, the rest of the Country remained calm and members of the public conducted their activities in the usual manner.”

According to the Interior Cabinet Secretary, security agencies had managed to restore calm, and that Kenyans should go back to their daily routine.

However, the Azimio coalition says Wednesday's protests were a success, and that their supporters should show up for another round of demonstrations on Thursday.