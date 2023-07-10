The Standard

Kioni, Murathe lose appeal to regain Jubilee party to Ruto allies

By Stephanie Wangari | 1h ago
Former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni addressing the media on March 20, 2023. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The Political Parties Dispute Tribunal has upheld East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Kanini Kega as the Jubilee Party Secretary General.

This now deals a blow to former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies Jeremiah Kioni and David Murathe as Secretary General and Vice Chair respectively.

Further, the tribunal struck out Kioni’s case against the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu.

"The suit against the 2nd Respondent (Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu) is hereby struck out. The Appeal is dismissed in its entirety. Appellants shall bear the respondents and interested parties costs," the ruling read in part.

Last month, the Registrar of Political Parties upheld the decision by the Jubilee National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting that suspended David Murathe, Jeremiah Kioni, and Kagwe Gichohi from the Party.

Kioni and Murathe would then file an appeal at the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal on May 25, 2023 against Nderitu.

"Far from the Appellant’s submissions, we do not see any non-compliance with either the Registrar’s statutory duty or our decision in Appeal No. 1 of 2023. Indeed, the Registrar, in our considered view, is neither in breach of or in contempt of our edicts in the aforesaid decision," the tribunal ruled. 

Kione had argued that Nderitu was mistaken to recognise the kega-led faction.

Related Topics

Jeremiah Kioni Kanini Kega Jubilee Party
.

Latest Stories

Kioni, Murathe lose appeal to regain Jubilee party to Ruto allies
Kioni, Murathe lose appeal to regain Jubilee party to Ruto allies
Politics
By Stephanie Wangari
1 hr ago
High Court freezes Finance Act 2023
Business
By Kamau Muthoni
1 hr ago
Safaricom CEO, board pocket eye-watering Sh534m in 2022
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Shock of 3,000 schools without headteachers
By Augustine Oduor and Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
Premium Shock of 3,000 schools without headteachers
No place for small tribes in public service
By Edwin Nyarangi 2 hrs ago
Premium No place for small tribes in public service
KRA on the spot over Sh3 billion waivers
By Jacob Ng’etich 2 hrs ago
Premium KRA on the spot over Sh3 billion waivers
Owners of palatial homes given days to leave land sold illegally
By Julius Chepkwony 2 hrs ago
Premium Owners of palatial homes given days to leave land sold illegally

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved