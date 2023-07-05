Raila rallies Azimio for Saba Saba demos and signatures against Kenya Kwanza 'tyranny'

Azimio leader Raila Odinga addresses a gathering at Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi on June 27,2023 during a consultative meeting.[Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Raila Odinga is gearing up for a fresh round of political battle with President William Ruto set to peak on Friday with nationwide anti-government protests.

In the confrontation timed to coincide with a historic date of Kenya’s agitation for second liberation in 1990, the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya leader has announced a signature-collection drive against Ruto’s administration.

He has also lined up a series of actions that he wants Kenyans to undertake as part of civil disobedience.

The Azimio leader said the protests will be held simultaneously in select towns across the country and a list would be released soon in preparation for their supporters to attend the meetings.

Speaking at the SKM Command Centre in Karen, Nairobi, yesterday, the opposition faulted the government for the worsening economy despite lofty promises ahead of last year’s General Election.

“The people have had enough. There comes a time when being taken for granted becomes unbearable. There comes a time when being treated as fools becomes intolerable. That time has come,” Raila said in a joint Azimio statement, signalling the start of the “third liberation”.

“It is evident that we are dealing with a heartless tyrant who shows no regard for the people. We are determined to rectify this situation. Therefore, we are here to announce that our Kamukunji meeting will take place in Nairobi this Friday, as previously announced. However, this is not just a gathering in Nairobi; it is a nationwide Kamukunji where we will launch the Third Liberation,” he added.

The former Prime Minister urged his supporters to stand against what he termed as dictatorship and reject newly imposed taxes, which he said have made the lives of Kenyans unbearable.

“Ruto is imposing taxes on us without our consent and making laws whose net effect is to make life increasingly difficult,” he said.

“As a people, we are not given to suffer in silence; we do not kneel before dictators and beg for their mercy. Let us proceed with a bold determination that we are going to stick together and work together.”

Raila urged supporters to turn up in large numbers at the Kamukunji Grounds to marks the start of a vehement opposition to the Kenya Kwanza Government arguing that the civil disobedience will entail a refusal to pay taxes in a bid to force President Ruto to repeal the Finance Act, 2023. Youth demonstrate during Saba Saba in Nairobi July 1990. [Courtesy]

The Azimio leader’s announcement came on a day the Kenya Kwanza bipartisan team led by Tharaka MP George Murugara announced that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) selection panel would go ahead with recruitment of commissioners.

This was after Azimio skipped a meeting scheduled to take place at the Bomas of Kenya to chart the way forward on the talks. The talks were called by President Ruto to calm political temperatures following anti-government protests in March, which led to loss of lives and destruction of property.

Murugara described Azimio’s behavior as an act of defiance and political posturing.

“The lack of communication and the absence of Azimio members during the talks are clear indications that they lack confidence in the process. However, despite this setback, we remain steadfast in our belief that the IEBC selection process should move forward as planned,” he said.

The Bipartisan Committee co—chair further reiterated Kenya Kwanza team’s commitment to maintaining an open dialogue with Azimio, despite the challenges encountered saying they are yet to receive a formal letter from the opposition team to show they have exited the talks.

“We recognise the significance of addressing their concerns and seeking common ground. Therefore, we emphasise our dedication to engaging with them and working towards resolutions that benefit all parties involved,” he said

But Raila said they will not recognise any commissioners should Azimio not be incorporated in the reconstitution of IEBC.

“What they will do is conduct a Kenya Kwanza election but not an election of the people,” he said

The Azimio leader is riding on the general feeling of disillusionment among Kenyans on the high cost of living to rally masses to engage in civil disobedience.

For months, Ruto has promised to lower the cost of unga “next week,” pledges that have always welcomed higher prices for the country’s staple.

Then there is the fuel cost that recently shot up following the enactment of the Finance Act, and the resulting fare hikes that matatu owners announced yesterday. Food and commodity prices will most certainly follow suit.

July 7 is a significant date in the country’s history as it is in Raila’s politics, as it commemorates the defining moment in the struggle for pluralism 33 years ago.

Swelling with the desire for an open democratic space, Kenyans heeded calls by opposition leaders to attend a rally at Kamkunji to demand multi-party democracy.

The Saba Saba rally was intended to be a peaceful demonstration to push for political reforms, but is more memorable for the tear gas-induced smog that filled many parts of the city and the vicious State-sanctioned attacks against protesters.

Faced with thousands of peaceful placard-carrying youth, the government responded with brutality, leading to violent clashes between protesters and security forces. The police used tear gas, batons and live ammunition to disperse the crowd, resulting in several deaths and injuries.

The rally and the international backlash over police excesses marked a turning point in Kenya’s political history, galvanizing the pro-democracy movement and increased pressure on the government to introduce political reforms.

Raila played a key role in organising and leading the rally, whose events eventually led to the repeal of Section 2A of the Constitution in 1991, which had declared Kenya a one-party state. This paved the way for the reintroduction of multi-party democracy and opened up the political space for opposition parties.

The rally remains a symbol of resistance and the struggle for political rights and democratic reforms in Kenya. Resistance is a face that Raila has worn over the years, consistently challenging the status quo and campaigning for political change, often positioning himself as a champion of the ordinary citizens and marginalized groups

This Friday he will be hoping to reignite the spirit of Saba Saba and he is counting on his ability to mobilise large crowds to force the government into action. Anti-riot police dispersing university students during Saba Saba in Nairobi in July 1997. [File, Standard]

Although his Azimio coalition has haemmorhaged in recent months, recent rallies and protests have proven that he is still a crowd-puller. But the demonstrations have exposed the weaknesses many critics attribute to Raila, chief among them being that his resistance lacks clear objectives and a well-defined strategy for achieving its goals.

The messaging around Azimio’s recent protests were confusing to many. On the one hand, the opposition sold them as meant to oust Ruto from office, promising a grand march to State House. On the other, Azimio explained it’s intention as presenting a petition to the President, whose legitimacy the coalition’s leadership questions.

It has been difficult to gauge the success of the protests, especially amid soaring commodity prices, an agenda that has kept Azimio busy in recent months.

Perhaps the most significant victory the opposition secured was Ruto’s yielding to talks, but the talks have since collapsed as the President ignores opposition demands on electoral reforms and the reconstitution of the electoral commission.

Friday presents a major test to both Raila and Ruto. While the former premier is confronted with hopes of many of his supporters that things will change as a result of the rallies, many are waiting to see how Ruto will deal with opposition supporters.

The police have faced criticism over their handling of opposition protesters, meting fury on unarmed demonstrators, occasionally resulting in violent clashes that lead to the deaths of protesters.

The President recently said that he did not mind Raila’s rallies and protests, suggesting that he only had a problem with the accompanying violence.

Ruto’s counter-resistance, which has seen him weather whatever the opposition has thrown at him, is also on test.