Azimio rally: Raila expected to announce way forward

By Winfrey Owino | 1h ago
Azimio la Umoja leaders at Amalemba grounds in Kakamega on Feb 25, 2023. [File, Standard]

Azimio leader Raila Odinga is expected to jet back into the country this afternoon from Poland and address his supporters at a rally at Kamkunji grounds in Nairobi.

Among the issues expected to be addressed at Tuesday’s rally include Azimio la Umoja’s next cause of action after the failure of bipartisan talks on, among other things, the high cost of living, plus the passage of the controversial Finance Bill, 2023 that was on Monday assented to law by President William Ruto.

Security bosses in Nairobi have assured residents of their safety as the opposition chief stage their rally. Police will be at hand to control the traffic from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as Raila heads to Kamukunji grounds.

Odinga's supporters will be waiting to hear his next steps considering his many failed attempts to subdue the Kenya Kwanza government on various issues.

Raila had threatened a return to street protests to push Kenya Kwanza administration to address the issues his coalition has raised.

Raila also failed to force by-elections for rebel MPs within the coalition, as well as halting the recruitment of electoral commissioners.

Raila also suffered a blow on Monday, June 26, after senators aligned to Azimio failed to push through the impeachment of Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol.

The Standard closely follows developments of the coalition’s planned rally and will update you by the hour.

