DP Gachagua: I disagree with CS Kuria's remarks on advertising, we're a democracy

By Stephanie Wangari | 1h ago
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says he does not agree with Trade CS Moses Kuria’s statement that the government should stop advertising with Nation Media Group.

Gachagua made the remarks a day after Kuria threatened that any public officials found advertising with the media house would face dire consequences. 

“And I say this, from today, any government office that I will see advertising with Nation Media, you will go home,” threatened Kuria.

But Gachagua, while speaking during a Conference in Mombasa County on Monday, said Kenya is a democracy. 

“I don't agree with what he has suggested we stop advertising with you. We shouldn't because we are a democracy and we should be able to allow you to continue doing your job,” said Gachagua.

The Deputy President, however, accused the media house of becoming rogue and supporting the ‘opposition’.

“Ours is to call you [media] out. When you go overboard, we must tell you on the face, that is the strategy,” he said.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has since issued a statement saying no organisation or person can be persecuted for advertising with the media.

“The Constitution in Article 227 requires that public procurement be carried out in a system that is fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost-effective. Consequently, no person or organization can, lawfully, be denied an opportunity to participate in any public procurement except as may be authorized under the law,”  said EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak.

“Similarly, no public institution or public official should be victimized for engaging in any lawful dealings with any organization, including in the award of tenders. The Commission, therefore, advises all state and public officers to strictly adhere to the laws governing management of public affairs, including the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution and the Leadership and Integrity Act, 2012,” he added.

.

.

