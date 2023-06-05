The Standard

Ruto drums up support for affordable housing at UN Habitat Assembly

By Patrick Vidija | 55m ago
President William Ruto makes his remarks during the Second Session of the UN-Habitat Assembly at Gigiri on June 5, 2023. [PCS]

President William Ruto has drummed up support for the affordable housing project.

Speaking during the second session of the United Nations Habitat Assembly in Gigiri on Monday, June 5, President Ruto said the progress in affirming the fundamental right to decent housing is critical to the achievement of sustainable urbanization in terms of SDG No. 11.

Last year Ruto detailed his plan to deliver 200,000 housing units annually that will heavily rely on counties’ backing and how attractive the private sector will see the business environment.

He said his administration was drafting a programme that will rope in the private sector and county governments on developing affordable houses. The programme will also detail how finances will be made available for Kenyans to access mortgages.

While affirming that the housing plan was not by default or accident but by design, Ruto said his administration will however ensure that the housing project does not compete with agricultural land.

And at Gigiri Ruto said that recognising this imperative and realising that more than half of Kenya’s population will live in urban areas by 2050, his government has integrated universal housing as a critical pillar of the national bottom-up economic transformation agenda.

“Into the housing programme, we have further mainstreamed sustainable urban practices of green building, green spaces, adoption of low-carbon energy use, including low-carbon transport solutions, as well as urban agriculture and effective waste management,” he said.

President William Ruto with UN top executives during the Second Session of UN-Habitat Assembly at Gigiri. [PCS]

He said urban centres have always held the most intense concentrations of both the best and the worst human possibilities of wealth and poverty, well-being and suffering, dignity and misery.

As a result, they are also the theatres of the starkest inequalities in human opportunities and outcomes.

“The explosion in global populations as well as urbanisation, has immense implications for global production and consumption, with humanity poised firmly between trends and practices likely to overwhelm the planet’s capacity to support life on one end, and clean, green, efficient and abundant sustainability on the other end,” Ruto said.

According to him, in addition to measures under the urban resilience programme, his government is restoring degraded landscapes and ecosystems through a robust programme, which includes increasing Kenya’s tree cover from 12.13 per cent currently, to 30 per cent by planting 15 billion trees over the next 10 years.

“Our capacity to coherently pursue these vital objectives has been significantly bolstered by the government’s policy to mainstream sustainable development goals generally, and more pertinently, number 11 on sustainable cities and communities, and number 13 on climate action, into national development planning and implementation,” he said.

Participants follow proceedings during the Second Session of the UN-Habitat Assembly in Gigiri. [PCS]

Ruto said sufficient and affordable financing impediment remains a key barrier to our aspirations for sustainable urbanization and climate action.

He said as a result, many  African countries are unable to effectively pursue all the opportunities in sustainable urbanization and leverage them to promote the broader agenda of economic transformation, climate action and sustainable development.

“Our discussions must therefore pay due attention to the fact that the prevalent unjustness of the international financial architecture, and the discriminatory practices inherent in development financing, are iniquitous insofar as they, directly and indirectly, exacerbate the vulnerability of the majority of humanity,” he said.

Ruto further said it is time therefore to correct systemic injustice to enable countries to effectively mobilise multilateralism to achieve global net-zero emissions, avert a climate catastrophe and achieve sustainable development goals.

Related Topics

Affordable Housing William Ruto UN Habitat Assembly Housing Levy
.

Latest Stories

The importance of proper nutrition during pregnancy
The importance of proper nutrition during pregnancy
Lifestyle
By Jayne Rose Gacheri
41 mins ago
Alice Ratemo: Being diagnosed with diabetes felt like a death sentence
Health & Science
By Aggrey Karani
45 mins ago
Premium How Treasury's proposals will hit your pay, lead to spike in prices of goods
Business
By Macharia Kamau
50 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

The man who held passport to power leaves the stage after four decades at the top
By Wainaina Wambu 50 mins ago
Premium The man who held passport to power leaves the stage after four decades at the top
'We now have to buy the air we breathe'
By Gardy Chacha 50 mins ago
Premium 'We now have to buy the air we breathe'
Tom Mboya's unholy procession on a sacred Good Friday
By Amos Kareithi 50 mins ago
Premium Tom Mboya's unholy procession on a sacred Good Friday
How Treasury's proposals will hit your pay, lead to spike in prices of goods
By Macharia Kamau 50 mins ago
Premium How Treasury's proposals will hit your pay, lead to spike in prices of goods
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2016 Nissan NV350
  • 2016 Nissan NV350
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 650,000
2016 Toyota Wish
  • 2016 Toyota Wish
  • Mileage : 51000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 2,050,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Exceptional four bedroom bungalow on quarter of an acre; Kilimani, Argwing Kodek Road.
  • 3 Exceptional four bedroom bungalow on quarter of an acre; Kilimani, Argwing Kodek Road.
  • House Type:Exceptional four bedroom bungalow on quarter of an acre; Kilimani, Argwing Kodek Road.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 100,000,000
Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands
  • 3 Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands
  • House Type:Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 40,000,000
Architecturally designed luxurious four bedroom Townhouse in Syokimau Estate
  • 3 Architecturally designed luxurious four bedroom Townhouse in Syokimau Estate
  • House Type:Architecturally designed luxurious four bedroom Townhouse in Syokimau Estate
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 13,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Hotel Housekeeping
  • Employer: Peoplelink Consultants Ltd
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Systems Analyst – Solutions Development
  • Employer: The Standard Group PLC
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Executive Secretary
  • Employer: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Business Development Associate
  • Employer: Sistema Biobolsa
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved