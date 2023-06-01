Ruto presides over first Madaraka Day fete as Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces

President William Ruto inspects the guard of honour mounted by Kenya's Armed Forces at Moi Stadium, Embu. [Samson Wire, Standard]

President William Ruto is presiding over this year's Madaraka Day fete at Moi Stadium in Embu County.

This is the 60th Madaraka Day ceremony which will mark his first celebrations as the fifth president of Kenya since he was sworn in in 2022.

Comoros President Azali Assoumani is among African Heads of State and Government in attendance among other dignitaries and leaders.

The president is expected to address key issues including the high cost of living, the economy, public debt, bipartisan talks, and the Finance Bill, 2023, among others.

"We expect the president to address the economy, especially the price of basic commodities should be lowered," an audience member told KTN News.

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula says it’s time to reduce unnecessary and unhelpful arguments in our politics and focus on how to uplift the lives of our people.

Kenyans trooped to Embu stadium as early as 6.00 am for the celebrations. The stadium, which is hosting the Madaraka fete for the first time ever can hold over 9,000 people.