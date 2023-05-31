The Standard

President Ruto nominates two to PS positions

By Stephanie Wangari | 1h ago
President William Ruto addresseses the nation on April 2, 2023, at State House in Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

President William Ruto has nominated Salome Wairimu Muhia-Beacco as the Principal Secretary for Correctional Services in the Ministry of Interior.

This follows the resignation of Esther Ngero on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

According to a statement signed by State House Chief of Staff Felix Kosgei, Muhia has been an advocate of the High Court for the last 26 years.

“She has previously served in various management roles at various corporations including Bamburi Cement Company Limited and AIG Insurance Company Limited,” says Kosgei.

At the same time, President Ruto has nominated Anne Njoki Wang'ombe as the Principal Secretary for Performance Management and Delivery Services in the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

Wang’ombe is a human resource practitioner and an educationist with experience spanning three decades.

“Ms Wang’ombe is currently serving as the Manager, of Kenya Revenue Authority Staff Pension Scheme (KRASPS), a position she has held since 2018,” Kosgei said.

The nominations have been transmitted to the National Assembly for consideration by parliament.

.

.

.

