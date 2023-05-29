Kenya and Russia set to deepen relations and increase trade volumes

President William Ruto hosts Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at State House on Monday, May 29. [PSCU]

Kenya will deepen its relations with Russia to increase trade volumes.

President William Ruto said trade between the two countries is still low despite the huge potential.

He said the two countries will sign a trade pact that will give business the necessary impetus.

The Head of State spoke on Monday at State House, Nairobi, when he hosted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The two leaders agreed on the need to reform the United Nations Security Council to make it more representative and more responsive to the needs of the 21st Century.

President Ruto said Africa should be represented at the Security Council, the UN’s top-decision making organ.

“The continent can bring to the table rich ideas, suggestions and experiences that would serve the globe well,” he explained.

The President observed that Kenya and Africa count on friends like Russia in the creation of a new architecture at the Council.

Russia is a permanent member of the UN Security Council. Others are the United States, United Kingdom, France and China.

The Security Council also has 10 non-permanent members elected for two-year terms.

On the raging Russia-Ukraine War, President Ruto reiterated Kenya’s steadfast position on respect for territorial integrity of member States as outlined in the UN Charter.

“Kenya calls for a resolution of the conflict in a manner respectful to the two parties,” he said.

Mr Lavrov praised the 60 years’ friendship between his country and Kenya, saying Russia’s relationship with the continent has a new momentum after the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit.

He said science cooperation between the two countries has been growing.

Mr Lavrov was in Nairobi on his way to a meeting of the BRICs Ministers of Foreign and International Relations in Cape Town, South Africa.