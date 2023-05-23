The Standard

Registrar of Political parties approves ouster of Murathe, Kioni from Jubilee

By Winfrey Owino | 1h ago
Registrar of Political Parties has approved the suspension of David Murathe, Jeremiah Kioni, and Kagwe Gichohi. [File, Standard]

The Registrar of Political Parties has upheld the decision by the Jubilee National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting that suspended David Murathe, Jeremiah Kioni, and Kagwe Gichohi from the Party.

This comes a day after a faction of Jubilee Party members led by Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Jeremiah Kioni cracked the whip on EALA MP Kanini Kega’s faction after they declared allegiance to the Kenya Kwanza government. 

In a letter to Deputy Party Secretary-General Joshua Kuttuny on May 9, the RPP Ann Nderitu says the process of their removal was in accordance with the laws of the party.

“Following a review of the submitted documents in line with the PPA and the party constitution, this Office is satisfied that the party adhered to the due process. Accordingly, pursuant to Section 34(da) of the PPA, this Office has updated its records and the register of party members,” Nderitu says.

ORPP has also dismissed the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting convened by Kenyatta on the grounds that the meeting did not meet the threshold of attendees.

The NEC meeting was held on April 28.

“Article 23 of the party constitution provides that quorum for all meetings for all party organs is one-third of the membership entitled to attend,” Nderitu says.

“The list of attendees for the April 28, 2023 meeting comprises nine individuals with two attendees, Hon. Maison Leshoomo and Mr. Polycarp Hinga, who were yet to assume office,”

On Monday, May 22, the Uhuru-led faction of the Jubilee party held a National Delegates Conference (NDC) at Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi.

The party leader Kenyatta and Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni moved to bring ‘order’ to the party and expelled a section of the party members, who opposed the NDC and pledged allegiance to President William Ruto.

The party’s National Chairman Nelson Dzuya had earlier denounced the April 28 NEC meeting that was purportedly convened by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta. 

Dzuya said the meeting “was of no consequence” as it lacked a quorum.

