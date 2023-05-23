Correctional Services PS Esther Ngero resigns days after reshuffle

Correctional Services PS Esther Ngero when she appeared before Parliament in Nairobi for vetting on November 15, 2022. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Principal Secretary for Correctional Services Esther Ngero has resigned.

The Head of Public Service Felix Koskei acknowledged Ngero’s resignation, in a circular dated Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Ngero said she had resigned because of personal reasons.

She resigns just days after she was reassigned from the State Department for Performance Management and Delivery Services in the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary to the State Department for Correctional Services under the Ministry of Interior.

"Ms Ngero has been instrumental in establishing the institutional framework to support the implementation of Public Service Performance Management and Monitoring for Ministries, State Departments and State Agencies," said Koskei.

He added: "The Head of State has conveyed his gratitude to Ngero for her service to the nation and wished her the very best in all her future endeavours."

Ngero, a certified accountant, was named a Principal Secretary in December 2022.