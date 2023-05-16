President William Ruto nominates DPP Noordin Haji as NIS boss

President William Ruto has nominated the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Nordin Haji to be the next National Intelligence Services (NIS) boss.

If approved by parliament, Haji will replace Major-General (Rtd) Philip Wachira Kameru who is taking early retirement. His term was supposed to end in September 2024.

Haji will is set to serve as Kenya’s spymaster for a five-year term but is eligible for renewal.

Kameru was appointed NIS boss on September 11, 2014, a month after the resignation of Michael Gichangi who cited personal reasons.

His five-term ended in 2019 and he was set for replacement when retired President Uhuru Kenyatta renewed his contract for another five years.

Kameru joined NIS following an illustrious 36-year career in the military rising through the ranks to the position of the Director of Military Intelligence (DMI).

During his tenure at DMI, he won international accolades for his leadership, especially during Operation Linda Nchi which was launched in Somalia in 2011.

Success in the early years of the operation was credited to the DMIs ability to collect intel that helped Kenya Defence Forces push back Al Shabaab, taking hold of key regions in the country.

Since taking reigns at NIS, Kenya has made strides in the fight against terrorism, transnational crimes and other major threats to her security.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, his excellency the president wishes the outgoing Director-General good tidings in all his future endeavours,” a statement by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei reads.

Born in Nyeri, Kameru boasts rich academic qualifications, which include a Master of Science in Security Management (UK) and a Master of Science in National Resources Strategy (USA).

He also holds an International Relations Master’s degree from the University of Nairobi.

Haji makes a comeback at the spy agency after serving six years as the DPP. Before he was named the country’s top prosecutor Haji served as NIS’ Deputy Director of the Counter Organized Crime Unit.

Haji’s term as DPP was set to expire in 2026.

He holds a Master of Laws degree from the University of Wales, Cardiff and a Masters degree in National Security Policy with Merit from the Australian National University.