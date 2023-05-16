The Standard

President William Ruto nominates DPP Noordin Haji as NIS boss

By Fred Kagonye | 1h ago

President William Ruto has nominated the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Nordin Haji to be the next National Intelligence Services (NIS) boss.

If approved by parliament, Haji will replace Major-General (Rtd) Philip Wachira Kameru who is taking early retirement. His term was supposed to end in September 2024.

Haji will is set to serve as Kenya’s spymaster for a five-year term but is eligible for renewal.

Kameru was appointed NIS boss on September 11, 2014, a month after the resignation of Michael Gichangi who cited personal reasons.

His five-term ended in 2019 and he was set for replacement when retired President Uhuru Kenyatta renewed his contract for another five years.

Kameru joined NIS following an illustrious 36-year career in the military rising through the ranks to the position of the Director of Military Intelligence (DMI).

During his tenure at DMI, he won international accolades for his leadership, especially during Operation Linda Nchi which was launched in Somalia in 2011.

Success in the early years of the operation was credited to the DMIs ability to collect intel that helped Kenya Defence Forces push back Al Shabaab, taking hold of key regions in the country.

Since taking reigns at NIS, Kenya has made strides in the fight against terrorism, transnational crimes and other major threats to her security.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, his excellency the president wishes the outgoing Director-General good tidings in all his future endeavours,” a statement by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei reads.

Born in Nyeri, Kameru boasts rich academic qualifications, which include a Master of Science in Security Management (UK) and a Master of Science in National Resources Strategy (USA).

He also holds an International Relations Master’s degree from the University of Nairobi.

Haji makes a comeback at the spy agency after serving six years as the DPP. Before he was named the country’s top prosecutor Haji served as NIS’ Deputy Director of the Counter Organized Crime Unit.

Haji’s term as DPP was set to expire in 2026.

He holds a Master of Laws degree from the University of Wales, Cardiff and a Masters degree in National Security Policy with Merit from the Australian National University.

Related Topics

National Intelligence Services (NIS) DPP Nordin Haji President William Ruto Major General (Rtd) Philip Kameru
.

Latest Stories

Samburu Assembly Speaker resigns to take up UN job
Samburu Assembly Speaker resigns to take up UN job
Rift Valley
By Michael Saitoti
21 mins ago
Equity gets the nod for general insurance business
Business
By Wainaina Wambu
29 mins ago
Cult deaths: Senate ad hoc committee to tour Shakahola on Friday
Politics
By Josphat Thiongó
49 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Makenzi was kicked out of two areas before settling at Shakahola
By Nehemiah Okwembah 3 hrs ago
Premium How Makenzi was kicked out of two areas before settling at Shakahola
Auction fears as bank borrowers default Sh39bn in three months
By Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
Premium Auction fears as bank borrowers default Sh39bn in three months
Funding university education need not raise controversy
By XN Iraki 3 hrs ago
Premium Funding university education need not raise controversy
Ruto defends tax policies as the best way to develop the country
By Judah Ben-Hur 3 hrs ago
Premium Ruto defends tax policies as the best way to develop the country
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2016 Toyota Land Cruiser V8
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser V8
  • Mileage : 42000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 11,200,000
2008 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • 2008 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2008
  • Price: KES 2,400,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Architecturally designed five bedroom luxurious villas situated at Lavington Estate.
  • 3 Architecturally designed five bedroom luxurious villas situated at Lavington Estate.
  • House Type:Architecturally designed five bedroom luxurious villas situated at Lavington Estate.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 50,000,000
Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands.
  • 3 Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands.
  • House Type:Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 40,000,000
Elegant three bedroom apartment tacked in Parklands near Avenue Hospital.
  • 3 Elegant three bedroom apartment tacked in Parklands near Avenue Hospital.
  • House Type:Elegant three bedroom apartment tacked in Parklands near Avenue Hospital.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 12,500,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Studio Technician
  • Employer: Mount Kenya University (MKU)
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Chief Laboratory Technologist
  • Employer: Mount Kenya University (MKU)
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • University Chaplain
  • Employer: Mount Kenya University (MKU)
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Campus Assistant Registrar
  • Employer: Mount Kenya University (MKU)
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved