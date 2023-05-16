'It is God's doing': Yesu Wa Tongaren smiles as court sets him free

Eliud Wekesa alias 'Yesu wa Tongaren' before Bungoma Law Court. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Eliud Wekesa alias Yesu Wa Tongaren has been set free by a Bungoma Court after spending five days in police cells.

Principal Magistrate Tom Orlando said the prosecution had not provided enough evidence against the offences Wekesa was being accused of.

Orlando said Wekesa deserved his freedom, as he had not been guilty of the said offences.

Wekesa was arrested last week on Thursday under allegations of unlawful operation of an unregistered church.

The prosecution had also said they had reasons to believe there were crimal activities of indoctrination being carried out at Wekesa’s church.

A day later, the Court granted the prosecution four days to complete investigations, which the magistrate said bore no fruits leading to the release of the suspect.

Wekesa’s lawyer Prof George Wajakoya condemned the arrest of his client saying it was marred with political interference from leaders in Bungoma County.

City lawyer Prof George Wajackoya among lawyers represednting 'Yesu wa Tongaren' in court. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

"It is very wrong to incriminate every religious leader based on the Shakahola incident. My client is very innocent and his arrest was purely political with several politicians pushing for his arrest,” Wajackoya said.

According to Wajakoya, every religious leader has a right to preach the word of God and are protected by the constitution.

Wekesa thanked the court for setting him free saying it is God's doing.

"I had earlier on said my lawyers would be the sun and the moon but God came through and placed a rainbow on my side in form of lawyer Simiyu Wamalwa who has stood with me since the beginning and Prof Wajakoya who has come today to stand with me, I don't take it for granted," he said.

Wekesa said he is not like other greedy ‘men of God’ who thrive in wealth but instead leads a simple and truthful life preaching the word of God

"On Saturday I went with some police officer to my home during the investigations and I was glad it being a sabbath day they got a chance to witness the offering we collected Sh250, six tomatoes and four onions," said Wekesa.

Unlike other religious leaders who are associated with multi-million empires, cars and other fancy items, Wekesa said his only wealth is his beards and hair.