High cost of living, church politics take centre stage at Mukami Kimathi's burial

President William Ruto at the burial of Mukami Kimathi in Njabini, Nyandarua County. [Standard]

Discussions on the high cost of living, unga prices, regulation of churches, and the Mau Mau land issues dominated the burial of Field Marshall Mukami Kimathi on Saturday, May 13.

One after the other, politicians took to the podium as they eulogised the late Mukami to vocalise issues affecting Wanjiku.

President William Ruto and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga agreed to set their political differences aside and give dialogue a chance, as the bipartisan talks committee engages.

The Head of State urged Odinga to accept a position as the leader in the office of Opposition, a post his government is creating, saying by doing so he can keep his [Ruto’s] administration accountable.

“I agree to be corrected by Odinga. I want Azimio to hold my government accountable but not through violence and protests. We are friends and I would like to ask him to allow me to serve the people of Kenya,” said Ruto.

He would also respond to concerns raised by Odinga on the high cost of living in the country, saying he was undoing the wrongs of the previous administration under Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I agree with you that the cost of living is high. But when I joined, it was already high. It was 'you people’ that worsened things,” Ruto said.

On his part, Odinga said the whole mass action talk was him being truthful and seeking an opportunity to let the president know that Kenyans are tired of the rhetoric.

“The cost of living has doubled. You cannot be introducing more taxes. Kenyans are tired. I am only telling you the truth,” the Azimio leader said.

However, Odinga noted that he is ready to establish a middle ground with the government as the Azimio and Kenya Kwanza bipartisan committees meet.

“I'm sure we can work out something. I have worked with Ruto and I know him. As Azimio we have sent our team to meet with Kenya Kwanza so that we can all agree on something.”

Ruto’s deputy Rigathi Gachagua, not one to mince his words asked leaders in the Azimio camp to stop living in denial and accept the 2022 election loss.

“Now that you are here, let us be truthful, which will set us free. The truth is that Ruto won the election and he is the Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces. The election is over and the next one is in 2027,” stated Gachagua.

The DP would also delve into the ongoing investigation of the Shakahola massacre where 201 deaths have been reported so far.

He said that not all churches and men of the cloth are disingenuous and that the church should not pay for the crimes of others.

"We shouldn't crucify all churches because of a few people. Kenya has freedom of worship. We shouldn’t allow a few bad apples to spoil Christianity for us. If there’s a problem, let the implicated carry their own cross," he said.

He added: “Our clergymen are men of faith and good people. I want to ask the church to give us a chance to isolate the 0.01 per cent ‘evil’ to put it away from the Church of Christ.”

Naivasha Member of Parliament Jayne Kihara also appealed to the Opposition to allow the government to work. “Do not bring back demonstrations. The government is fixing the economy,” Kihara said.

Today was the first time Ruto and Odinga were seen publicly together since the 2022 General Election.