VIDEO: President Ruto, Raila Odinga meet at Mukami Kimathi's burial

President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga shake hands at the burial of Mukami Kimathi in Njabini, Nyandarua County. [Standard]

President William Ruto, his deputy Rigathi Gachagua and Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga are among the leaders attending the burial of Mukami Kimathi, currently underway, in Njabini, Nyandarua County.

Though briefly, Ruto and Odinga shook hands when the former premier made his way into the venue of the funeral service to pay his respects to the late Mukami.

The burial ceremony had already started by the time Raila arrived, causing a spectacle as he made his way to the front.

He would stop briefly to greet Mr Gachagua and thereafter the President.

This is the first time Ruto and Odinga are seen publicly together since the 2022 General Election.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga with former Murang'a governor Mwangi Wa Iri, among other leaders, arrive for the burial of Mukami Kimathi in Njambini, Nyandarua County. [Kennedy Gachuhi, Standard]

Chants of “baba” filled the hall as Raila gained entry, his security in tow.

Also, present at the burial are Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Trade CS Moses Kuria, and area governor Kiarie Badilisha.

Members of Parliament, woman representatives, and MCAs are also in attendance to pay their last respects to the wife of late freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi.