The Standard

VIDEO: President Ruto, Raila Odinga meet at Mukami Kimathi's burial

By Esther Nyambura | 2h ago
President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga shake hands at the burial of Mukami Kimathi in Njabini, Nyandarua County. [Standard]

President William Ruto, his deputy Rigathi Gachagua and Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga are among the leaders attending the burial of Mukami Kimathi, currently underway, in Njabini, Nyandarua County.

Though briefly, Ruto and Odinga shook hands when the former premier made his way into the venue of the funeral service to pay his respects to the late Mukami.

The burial ceremony had already started by the time Raila arrived, causing a spectacle as he made his way to the front.

He would stop briefly to greet Mr Gachagua and thereafter the President.

This is the first time Ruto and Odinga are seen publicly together since the 2022 General Election.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga with former Murang'a governor Mwangi Wa Iri, among other leaders, arrive for the burial of Mukami Kimathi in Njambini, Nyandarua County. [Kennedy Gachuhi, Standard]

Chants of “baba” filled the hall as Raila gained entry, his security in tow.

Also, present at the burial are Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Trade CS Moses Kuria, and area governor Kiarie Badilisha.

Members of Parliament, woman representatives, and MCAs are also in attendance to pay their last respects to the wife of late freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi.

Mukami, who died on Thursday, May 4 at a Nairobi hospital is being accorded a State funeral. 

President William Ruto, his deputy Rigathi Gachagua and Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi arrive for the burial of Mukami Kimathi in Njabini, Nyandarua County, on Saturday, May 13, 2023. [Kennedy Gachuhi, Standard]

Related Topics

William Ruto Raila Odinga Mukami Kimathi burial
.

Latest Stories

Waiguru calls for 'one man, one shilling' revenue formula
Waiguru calls for 'one man, one shilling' revenue formula
Central
By Jane Mugambi
8 mins ago
Jitters on Kamumu Dam in Mbeere as politics take center stage
Central
By Murithi Mugo
33 mins ago
County assembly clerk impeached over delayed car loans, mortgages for MCAs
Rift Valley
By Bakari Angela
33 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Raila sneaked out to sign deal with his competitor, Duale narrates
By Jacob Ng'etich 2 hrs ago
Premium How Raila sneaked out to sign deal with his competitor, Duale narrates
How partyless leaders worked to build winning team with URP
By Aden Duale 2 hrs ago
Premium How partyless leaders worked to build winning team with URP
Why affordable housing scheme is huge scandal waiting to unfold
By Gabriel Dolan 2 hrs ago
Premium Why affordable housing scheme is huge scandal waiting to unfold
Maribe: I was with Sonko the night Monica Kimani was killed
By Paul Ogemba 2 hrs ago
Premium Maribe: I was with Sonko the night Monica Kimani was killed
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2016 Toyota Land Cruiser V8
  • 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser V8
  • Mileage : 42000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 11,200,000
2008 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • 2008 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2008
  • Price: KES 2,400,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands.
  • 3 Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands.
  • House Type:Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 40,000,000
Unique three bedroom Maisonette within Riverbank, South B Estate
  • 3 Unique three bedroom Maisonette within Riverbank, South B Estate
  • House Type:Unique three bedroom Maisonette within Riverbank, South B Estate
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 10,000,000
Prestigious four bedroom townhome presents Luxurious Lifestyle Living cum Ideal Investment within Langata.
  • 3 Prestigious four bedroom townhome presents Luxurious Lifestyle Living cum Ideal Investment within Langata.
  • House Type:Prestigious four bedroom townhome presents Luxurious Lifestyle Living cum Ideal Investment within Langata.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 37,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Intern - Solid Waste Management & Zero Waste
  • Employer: UN-HABITAT
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Human Resources Assistant
  • Employer: UN-HABITAT
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Intern - Legal
  • Employer: UN-HABITAT
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Laboratory Technologist - Ruaka
  • Employer: Equity Afia
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved