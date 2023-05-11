The Standard

Uhuru, Ruto ICC case was a conspiracy by the West, says Aden Duale

By Esther Nyambura | 37m ago

Defense Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale speaks on Spice FM. [Denis Kibuchi, Standard]

The International Criminal Court (ICC) case against retired president Uhuru Kenyatta and President William Ruto was an ‘international conspiracy’, Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale now says.

Duale, in an interview with Spice FM on Thursday, May 11, said that the cases were to be used to eliminate possible threats to Raila Odinga’s presidential candidature. The CS was revealing snippets from his explosive autobiography, For The Record.

According to Duale, the conspiracy was between Kenya’s international partners, western counties, and Odinga.

“Raila was assured by the West that he will be their presidential candidate. So to eliminate them [Uhuru and Ruto], they brought up the ICC cases. Ruto and Uhuru were the main threat which is why the other cases were dropped along the way,” the Defence CS revealed.

“The ICC case was a factor of who will become the president which was sponsored by the United Kingdom. This is because in 2007 the Western powers and international players like Kofi Annan believed that Odinga had won the election and had promised to support him in 2013.”

At that time, Odinga was Kenya’s Prime Minister, which made it easy for him to control everything in government, Duale averred.

He further revealed that they had threatened former President Uhuru that the Western government will block all the imports from where his own backyard, Central Kenya, should he run for the presidency.

In 2012, Uhuru and Ruto were charged with orchestrating several crimes against humanity in the 2007 and 2008 post-election violence.

Uhuru and Ruto’s cases were dropped in 2014 and 2016 respectively after ICC prosecutors said that the cases were rushed without conducting proper investigations.

Related Topics

Aden Duale For The Record William Ruto Uhuru Kenyatta
.

Latest Stories

Uhuru, Ruto ICC case was a conspiracy by the West, says Duale
Uhuru, Ruto ICC case was a conspiracy by the West, says Duale
Politics
By Esther Nyambura
37 mins ago
US watchdog says problems found in Chinese company audits
America
By VOA
57 mins ago
Fighting rages in Sudan's Capital; no progress in talks
Africa
By VOA
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Revealed: How your child will be selected for varsity funding
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Premium Revealed: How your child will be selected for varsity funding
Unless he learns quickly from history, president could end up in trouble
By Macharia Munene 1 hr ago
Premium Unless he learns quickly from history, president could end up in trouble
Six top bank CEOs take home Sh868 million annual pay
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Premium Six top bank CEOs take home Sh868 million annual pay
Silence that earned Kisii County boss, top officials Sh500,000 fine
By Julius Chepkwony 1 hr ago
Premium Silence that earned Kisii County boss, top officials Sh500,000 fine
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2008 Toyota Mark X
  • 2008 Toyota Mark X
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2008
  • Price: KES 785,000
2009 Toyota Prado TX J150
  • 2009 Toyota Prado TX J150
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2009
  • Price: KES 3,900,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands.
  • 3 Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands.
  • House Type:Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 40,000,000
Unique three bedroom Maisonette within Riverbank, South B Estate
  • 3 Unique three bedroom Maisonette within Riverbank, South B Estate
  • House Type:Unique three bedroom Maisonette within Riverbank, South B Estate
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 10,000,000
Prestigious four bedroom townhome presents Luxurious Lifestyle Living cum Ideal Investment within Langata.
  • 3 Prestigious four bedroom townhome presents Luxurious Lifestyle Living cum Ideal Investment within Langata.
  • House Type:Prestigious four bedroom townhome presents Luxurious Lifestyle Living cum Ideal Investment within Langata.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 37,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Internship
  • Employer: Kenya Medical Research - KEMRI
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Siaya
  • Performance Management Specialist
  • Employer: Safaricom Kenya
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Retail Assets & Property Analyst
  • Employer: Safaricom Kenya
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • HRBP, Technology
  • Employer: Safaricom Kenya
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved