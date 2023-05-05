More intrigues in Jubilee as Sabina Chege, Kanini Kega's memberships 'terminated'

Acting Jubilee Secretary-General Kanini Kega (left) and nominated MP Sabina Chege (right). [Denis Kibuchi, Standard]

Jubilee Party has allegedly terminated the membership of lawmakers Sabina Chege and Kanini Kega.

In a letter seen by The Standard, Jeremiah Kioni wrote to the Office of Registrar and the National Assembly, saying the duo’s membership is terminated, citing a violation of the party’s Constitution. Kioni also confirmed their termination to The Standard on the phone.

“Sabina Chege has contravened the Constitution of the Jubilee party by bestowing upon herself the position of acting party leader of the party, a position that is alien to the constitution,” said Kioni.

“The party terminates her membership for purporting to dislodge and overthrow the party leader Uhuru Kenyatta by usurping the power of National Delegates Conference through creating a non-existing position of ‘acting party leader’,” he continued.

Acting Jubilee Party Secretary-General Kanini Kega’s membership has also been terminated, over accusations of forming a leadership position without following the correct process.

“This is to notify that Kega, pursuant to Political Party Act ceased from being a member of Jubilee for perpetually promoting ideologies, interests, and policies of another political party namely United Democratic Alliance and its affiliates, which is neither in coalition with Jubilee,” the letter read in part.

Additionally, party chairman Nelson Ndzuya and Executive Director Wambui Gichuru have resigned from Jubilee, amid continued wrangles.

Their resignation comes days after the party leader allegedly fired them.

Earlier in an interview with Spice FM on Friday, Kioni insisted that the party has not faced any setbacks, despite the infighting.

He accused the ruling party Kenya Kwanza of interference in the Jubilee, claiming that they are being attacked.

“Jubilee does not have issues. It is the executive that has issues with the parties in the Opposition. They have only picked Jubilee as a target, as they dismantle other parties,” Kioni claimed.

He added that Kenya Kwanza has embarked on a major political onslaught, citing the shifting of allegiance of various political leaders who were elected under the Azimio la Umoja coalition who have since entered into a post-election pact with Kenya Kwanza.

“Individuals who are supposed to protect the interest of the party have breached the trust. For you to turn around and stab the same people who gave you that position…that is the highest form of dishonesty amongst leaders,” he said.