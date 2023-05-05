The Standard

Raila denied entry into Shakahola Forest

By Marion Kithi | 16m ago

Raila Odinga stranded at the command center in Shakahola. [Marion Kithi, Standard]

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has been denied entry into Shakahola Forest.

The operation commander asked Raila to seek permission from the Inspector General.

“I want to access the forest so that I can be able to see the graves, I can't travel all the way and go back without seeing the scene,” Raila insisted.

The commander however said that the area has been declared a crime scene and allowing him through could interfere with the ongoing investigations.

“No one is allowed in the forest because the [investigation] process is delicate,” said Peter Ndung’u, the senior assistant inspector general of police.

Raila was in the company of Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi and Kilifi Woman Representative Gertrude Mbeyu.

