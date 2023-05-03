The Standard

Ex-Treasury PS Kamau Thugge, five others shortlisted for CBK Governor position

By Stephanie Wangari | 52m ago
Former Treasury PS Kamau Thugge. [Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Six candidates have been shortlisted for the position of Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor. 

The six include Kamau Thugge, Adan Abdalla, Nancy Onyango, Edward Sambili, Haron Sirima, and Dorcas Mutonyi.

A notice dated Wednesday, May 3, indicated that interviews will be conducted on May 9, 2023, at the Public Service Commission House, at Harambee Avenue in Nairobi.

“Members of the Public are invited to avail any credible information of interest relating to any of the shortlisted candidates (through sworn affidavits) to the Secretary/CEO, Public Service Commission,” reads the notice by PSC.

Thugge was formerly a Treasury Principal Secretary before he was hounded out of office in 2020 for charges including abuse of office, conspiracy to defraud, and engaging in a project without planning. His charges were, however, dropped in 2021.

Nancy Onyango boasts of a vast experience in business administration. She is the Director of the Office of Internal Audit and Inspection at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and has also worked with PricewaterhouseCoopers in the UK, Europe, Asia, and East Africa.

Also in the lineup to replace Patrick Njoroge is economist Edward Sambili, a former deputy governor of CBK. Sambili is also the former Principal Secretary of Planning National Development and Vision 2030.

The six candidates are in the race to replace Dr Njoroge, who has been at the helm of CBK for eight years. Njoroge will exit office on June 17, 2023.

PSC has also shortlisted ten candidates for the position of Chairperson of the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA). 

The ten candidates are; Maurice Odhiambo, Hussein Elema, Charles Githinji, Esther Koimett, Paul Kuria, Felicity Nkirote, Thomas Ludindi, Mary Wanyonyi, John Njeru, and Moses Lessonet. 

Interviews for the above will take place on May 10 and May 11. 

Related Topics

Kamau Thugge CBK Governor CBK Governor Shortlist
.

Latest Stories

Survey: 51 per cent of married men own their homes alone
Premium Survey: 51 per cent of married men own their homes alone
FEATURES
By Benjamin Imende
23 mins ago
Stop restrictions on media access, Editor's guild tells government
National
By Patrick Vidija
37 mins ago
Kindiki pushes better pay for journalists on World Press Freedom Day
National
By Sharon Wanga
48 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto turns to regional lenders as Kenya gets Sh407b funding
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Premium Ruto turns to regional lenders as Kenya gets Sh407b funding
Why Ruto's appointment of General Ogolla is another masterstroke
By Leonard Khafafa 1 hr ago
Premium Why Ruto's appointment of General Ogolla is another masterstroke
Ezekiel and Makenzi now face genocide and terror related charges
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
Premium Ezekiel and Makenzi now face genocide and terror related charges
Hospital ordered to pay Sh23m for birth mishap
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Premium Hospital ordered to pay Sh23m for birth mishap
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2015 MINI Cooper
  • 2015 MINI Cooper
  • Mileage : 58000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 2,050,000
2016 Subaru Impreza Hatchback
  • 2016 Subaru Impreza Hatchback
  • Mileage : 55000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 1,650,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Exciting one bedroom apartment situated in Kilimani Estate
  • 3 Exciting one bedroom apartment situated in Kilimani Estate
  • House Type:Exciting one bedroom apartment situated in Kilimani Estate
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,800,000
Exclusive modern one bedroom apartment plus a study situated in Kilimani Estate
  • 3 Exclusive modern one bedroom apartment plus a study situated in Kilimani Estate
  • House Type:Exclusive modern one bedroom apartment plus a study situated in Kilimani Estate
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 5,900,000
A perfect lifestyle property to treasure. A well planned apartment complex in Kilimani Estate. Presents new epitome of comfort luxury and style. Spacious two bedroom apartments, ensuite. Plinth area: 870 square feet Lounge cum dining area. Open concept
  • 3 A perfect lifestyle property to treasure. A well planned apartment complex in Kilimani Estate. Presents new epitome of comfort luxury and style. Spacious two bedroom apartments, ensuite. Plinth area: 870 square feet Lounge cum dining area. Open concept
  • House Type:A perfect lifestyle property to treasure. A well planned apartment complex in Kilimani Estate. Presents new epitome of comfort luxury and style. Spacious two bedroom apartments, ensuite. Plinth area: 870 square feet Lounge cum dining area. Open concept
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 7,900,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Head of Business & Commercial Banking - Credit
  • Employer: Stanbic Bank Kenya
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Officer, Internal Financial Controls
  • Employer: Stanbic Bank Kenya
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Internal Audit
  • Employer: Frank Management Consult Ltd
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Quality Controller
  • Employer: Frank Management Consult Ltd
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved