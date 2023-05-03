Ex-Treasury PS Kamau Thugge, five others shortlisted for CBK Governor position

Former Treasury PS Kamau Thugge. [Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Six candidates have been shortlisted for the position of Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor.

The six include Kamau Thugge, Adan Abdalla, Nancy Onyango, Edward Sambili, Haron Sirima, and Dorcas Mutonyi.

A notice dated Wednesday, May 3, indicated that interviews will be conducted on May 9, 2023, at the Public Service Commission House, at Harambee Avenue in Nairobi.

“Members of the Public are invited to avail any credible information of interest relating to any of the shortlisted candidates (through sworn affidavits) to the Secretary/CEO, Public Service Commission,” reads the notice by PSC.

Thugge was formerly a Treasury Principal Secretary before he was hounded out of office in 2020 for charges including abuse of office, conspiracy to defraud, and engaging in a project without planning. His charges were, however, dropped in 2021.

Nancy Onyango boasts of a vast experience in business administration. She is the Director of the Office of Internal Audit and Inspection at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and has also worked with PricewaterhouseCoopers in the UK, Europe, Asia, and East Africa.

Also in the lineup to replace Patrick Njoroge is economist Edward Sambili, a former deputy governor of CBK. Sambili is also the former Principal Secretary of Planning National Development and Vision 2030.

The six candidates are in the race to replace Dr Njoroge, who has been at the helm of CBK for eight years. Njoroge will exit office on June 17, 2023.

PSC has also shortlisted ten candidates for the position of Chairperson of the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA).

The ten candidates are; Maurice Odhiambo, Hussein Elema, Charles Githinji, Esther Koimett, Paul Kuria, Felicity Nkirote, Thomas Ludindi, Mary Wanyonyi, John Njeru, and Moses Lessonet.

Interviews for the above will take place on May 10 and May 11.