Pastor Ezekiel Odero to spend long weekend behind bars

Pastor Ezekiel at the entrance of the Coast Region Police Headquarters. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Televangelist Ezekiel Odero will remain in police custody until May 2 when Court will rule on whether he will be detained for 30 more days, to allow police to complete their investigations into his alleged involvement in the Shakahola cult.

Shanzu Senior Principal Magistrate Joe Omido on Friday, April 28, asked the police to detain Odero, stating that the matters raised by both the Prosecution and the defense are weighty and the court will require sufficient time and research for a ruling.

"The ruling will be rendered on May 2 at 11 am and the respondent will remain in police custody at the Port Police Station until then," the Magistrate said.

Earlier, the Prosecution had requested the court to detain the preacher for 30 days, arguing that his release could interfere with their investigations.

"That the applicant is undertaking investigations relating to serious crimes that the respondent is jointly and by conspiracy suspected to have committed including but not limited to a felony of murder, aiding suicide, abduction, radicalization, crimes against humanity, child cruelty, fraud, and money laundering.”

Court heard that Pastor Ezekiel has links to controversial Pastor Paul Mackenzie, and a TV station going by “Times TV.”

“There has been a transaction of Sh500,000 towards the purchase of the station. The two are not strangers to each other going by these transactions,” Prosecution argued.

However, the accused who was represented by a team of lawyers led by Jared Magolo, argued that their client was not a flight risk and that he is willing to cooperate with the authorities should he be required to do so.

According to documents presented at the court, Ezekiel is the founder and preacher of the New Life Prayer Center in Mavueni, Kilifi County. He also runs other amenities including international schools, petrol stations, and a TV station that he already paid Sh500,000 to purchase from Mackenzie, who also remains in police custody after being linked to the Shakahola massacre.

“There is credible information linking the bodies exhumed from the 800-acre piece of land in Shakahola with several innocent and vulnerable followers of the ministry believed to have met their death in their quest for divine healing at the intervention from Odero,” the prosecution noted.

Pastor Ezekiel was arrested on Thursday, April 27 in Mombasa on suspicion of being Mackenzie’s aide.

Additional reporting by Tobias Chanji.