Over 100 people evacuated from New Life Prayer Center

Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life Prayer Centre in Kilifi. [File, Standard]

Over 100 people who were hold up at the New Life Prayer Center in Mavueni, Kilifi County have been evacuated.

The men and women, who will be required to record a statement, were evacuated on Thursday, April 27 during a police raid to the church.

In a tweet Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kithure Kindiki, said that the church is to remain closed as investigation on the church leader, Pastor Ezekiel Ombok Odero continues.

Ezekiel who was arrested on Thursday, April 27 is accused of being an accomplice of Pastor Paul Mackenzie.

Kindiki added that: “Ezekiel Odero is being processed to face criminal charges related to the mass killing of his followers.”

Coast Regional Commissioner Rhodah Onyancha said various deaths have been reported on Ezekiel's premises and some recorded in morgues that may be linked to him.

His arrest comes weeks after self-styled spiritual leader Paul Mackenzie was linked to over 90 deaths in Shakahola village.