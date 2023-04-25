The Standard

Police to detain woman in bizarre Kitengela murder for 10 days

By Peterson Githaiga | 39m ago
Olivia Naseria, the 24-year-old woman accused of killing her child, and eating body organs. [Sandard]

Court has allowed police to detain a middle-aged woman who allegedly killed her two-year-old baby for ten days, pending investigations.

Kitengela Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Benson Mutia said detectives handling the case sought more time from the court to allow them complete investigations into the bizarre murder.

‘’We believe the court will give us more time to investigate this matter, we also want to establish whether this woman is normal or has a mental illness. What she did to her own baby is unexplainable,” said Mutia.

Olivia Naserian (24) is accused of killing her two-year-old daughter on Monday night in Kitengela, Kajiado County after she parted with the minor’s father.

In a bizarre incident, Naserian stabbed the baby several times while singing hymns as neighbors watched through the window helplessly. The woman had locked herself inside the house with the baby.

A video doing rounds online showed the mother repeatedly stabbing the baby while reciting the alphabet. Reports indicated that the 24-year-old's parents were away when she committed the crime.

A neighbor who spoke to The Standard said while stabbing the baby, Naserian was chanting, “You will never cry again my baby…you will forever sleep. I love you, my daughter.”

They then suddenly heard her start breaking utensils in the house and rushed to the house to intervene.

The neighbors, however, could not break in, and they resorted to watching helplessly from the window as the lady stabbed the child. They called the police and reported the matter, seeking their intervention. 

The neighbor explained that the baby was crying, calling out her mum's name.

‘’The woman ate her baby’s liver as we watched. She also removed other internal organs search as intestines and heart from the body before becoming unconscious,’’ narrated the neighbor.

The mother was rushed to Kitengela Sub-County Hospital as she fell unconscious. The body remains are at the Kitengela sub-county hospital mortuary, pending probe.

The horrific incident comes barely two days after another murder where a man stabbed to death his girlfriend at a popular eatery joint in the same town.

.

.

.

