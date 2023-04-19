The Standard

CS Murkomen says PSV drivers to be retested before licence renewal, bans school transport past 10 pm

By Winfrey Owino | 59m ago
Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen.[File, Standard]

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen says school transportation shall not be allowed to operate after 10 pm.

In a circular dated April 19, Murkomen also wants all Public Service Vehicles (PSVS) and Commercial drivers to undergo mandatory driving retest before renewing their licenses from June 1, 2023.

Murkomen's pronouncements come in the wake of increased road accidents on Kenyan roads, with hundreds of Kenyans dead including students.

The CS has also directed all commercial transport operators to ensure their vehicles have speed limits.

“In implementing the Intelligent Road Safety Management System (IRSMS), all heavy commercial operators must ensure vehicles with a tare weight of 3049 Kgs and above are fitted with speed limiters effective immediately,” Murkomen said. 

“School transportation shall not be allowed to operate between 10 pm and 5 am in line with the Traffic (Amendment) Act, 2017, effective immediately,” he added. 

Aside from directing an audit of all school transport infrastructure, the CS also wants the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), Kenya Urban Road Authority (KURA), and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to mark blackspot areas on the roads.

The CS has further directed road agencies to ensure cameras are installed at all blackspots, and the first phase completed within four months.

His directives come hours after six Mbihi Girls Secondary School students died after the car they were traveling in lost control after an unsuccessful overtaking attempt. The accident happened on the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway.

On Tuesday, six other students were also killed in a road accident at Delamere farm in Naivasha on the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway. 

Last Saturday 13 mourners also died after the bus they were travelling in lost control on the Wundanyi-Mwatate Road in Taita-Taveta County.

About ten Pwani University students died a fortnight ago after the institution’s bus lost control on the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway. The students were travelling for school games.

 

The Standard
