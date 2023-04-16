The Standard

KQ adjusts flights to and fro Europe by an hour

By Stephanie Wangari | 1h ago
A Kenya Airways plane parked at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Kenya Airways has adjusted flights to and fro Europe by approximately an hour to cater for rerouting.

The airline attributed the delay to ongoing unrest in Sudan that has seen Sudanese Civil Aviation ban flights through their airspace.

Currently, there is a fierce battle between Sudan's military and a powerful paramilitary that has resulted to the death of 56 people.

The clashes follow heightened tensions between the military and its partner-turned-rival, the Rapid Support Forces group.

KQ also reterated that their flights to Khartoum remain cancelled until further notice.

"We continue to monitor and will share updates as soon as we have more information," said KQ in a statement on Sunday, April 16.

Affected customers have been asked to get in touch with the airline's Customer Excellence Center.

