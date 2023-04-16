The Standard

IG Koome says Azimio letter to ICC will not intimidate him

By Winfrey Owino | 1h ago
The Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has downplayed the Azimio la Umoja coalition’s letter to the International Criminal Court.

On Saturday, April 14, Azimio la Umoja wrote to the ICC, asking the courts to investigate IG Koome for crimes against human rights.

In a statement to the media on Sunday, April 16 morning, Koome said he is not intimidated by the letter. He adds that his ouster will not stop the police work from going on.

"Even if they take me to ICC, there are other patriotic police officers, over 101 000, that will take over and serve Kenyans in accordance with the law," said Koome.

He issued the statement at his private residence in the Kamulu area, Kangundo Road.

The national police boss has also given a green light to the Raila-led coalition’s planned rally at Kamukunji Grounds on Sunday afternoon.

However, Koome warned the politicians against inciting their supporters and destruction of property. Therefore, he says police will be present at the event to provide security.

"If they dare incite people to destroy people's properties I will use all equipment that the people of Kenya have given me including teargas and guns to protect them," Koome adds.

Through his lawyer Paul Mwangi, Raila listed eight local journalists alongside their contacts and nine protesters he said were killed by police during the protests.

The list also included 20 others Kenyans who were injured during the Monday and Thursday protests.

