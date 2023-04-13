Adan Keynan: Jubilee members are mistreated in Azimio

Eldas MP Adan Keynan. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Eldas Member of Parliament (MP) Adan Keynan has for the first time broken silence since he was named into the Kenya Kwanza bipartisan team.

Keynan, who has been the center of discussion across the political divide for his involvement in Kenya Kwanza now says it was long overdue, citing frustrations and mistreatment of Jubilee members from the Raila-Odinga-led coalition.

Though he did not mention names, the MP said at the right time, he and other Jubilee members who do not feel appreciated in Azimio will exit the coalition.

“They [Azimio] have failed to appreciate our existence, what we are entitled to. What Jubilee is being subjected to is not fair, we will at the opportune time exit Azimio because we don’t see any benefit therein to us,” revealed Keynan.

In an interview with Spice FM on Thursday, April 13, he however maintained that he was still a member of Azimio but that will not stop him from taking part in the bipartisan dialogue, representing Kenya Kwanza.

“We are still members of Azimio but we have made a pronouncement that there is a problem in the coalition that we will have to sort out legally. What we are going through right now as Jubilee is consistent with what has previously happened to other members like Musalia Mudavadi and Amason Kingi. We won’t sleep…we won’t allow them to step on us.’”

The lawmaker, further explaining why he has taken up the role, said that the leadership of Kenya Kwanza noticed there was a problem and 'donated' a slot to Jubilee, to promote the bipartisan approach.

Keynan, the longest-serving MP, stated that bipartisanship is a cross-cutting issue that requires unanimity without any political issues taking the center stage.

“We as Jubilee MPs suffered, we lost everything that we were entitled to in the name of a Coalition including the committee membership, chairmanship, the Parliamentary Service Commission, and the Minority Whip. Under a coalition, there should be some sort of understanding in which members of that coalition are entitled.”

Earlier on Thursday, the Azimio seven-member team led by Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo questioned Keynan’s involvement, terming it unlawful and intended to delay the bipartisan exercise.

"The issue of party discipline is one of the four cardinal issues on the table and his (Keynan) inclusion is in bad faith, unlawful, and intended to delay the process. We, therefore, request our counterparts to reconsider and replace Keynan," Otiende said.

The coalition has since requested Kenya Kwanza to find his [Keynan’s] replacement.