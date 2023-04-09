The Standard

Uhuru makes brief appearance in church, declines to speak

By Patrick Beja | 24m ago
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta at St.Francis of Assisi Cahtolic Church in Nyali Mombasa. [The Standard]

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta attended a church service in Mombasa county on Sunday.

Dressed in a white shirt and blue trousers, the former head of state mingled with other Christians at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Nyali where he attended the Sunday morning service.

He was accompanied by former first lady Margaret Kenyatta and other close family members. He remained calm throughout the service.

Sources said the former president had spent the Easter holiday in Mombasa.

Media attention

The former president however declined to talk to the media as he waved to the faithful when he left the church driving himself.

The church is located adjacent to one of the Kenyatta family flagship hotels - Voyager beach resort and other properties - within the upmarket Nyali area.

His presence attracted the attention of congregants. 

Uhuru has chosen to remain silent at the height of turbulence following countrywide demonstrations called by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance where he belongs.

Demonstrations

The chaos saw police officers violently break up protests, particularly in Nairobi and Kisumu which left a trail of destruction.

In Nairobi, goons invaded the Kenyatta family farm at Northlands and engaged in a looting spree.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has since called off the Monday and Thursday anti-government demonstrations to give a dialogue a chance.

The opposition wants the government to address the cost of living, have a bipartisan selection of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners and open the election results servers.







