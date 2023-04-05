The Standard

I stole Sh212,000 to make my girlfriend happy, Nairobi man tells court

By Lilian Chepkoech | 46m ago
Emmanuel Njenga, his girlfriend Faith Wanjiru and their accomplice Anthony Ndegwa appeared before Makadara Senior Principal Magistrate Agnes Mwangi. [Lilian Chepkoech, Standard] 

A Nairobi man has pleaded guilty to stealing $1,600 (Sh212,880) belonging to his grandmother.

Emmanuel Njenga who hails from Embakasi, his girlfriend Faith Wanjiru and their accomplice Anthony Ndegwa appeared before Makadara Senior Principal Magistrate Agnes Mwangi where he admitted committing the offence. 

“You are charged for stealing USD 1600 on diverse dates between March 24 and 26 from Cecilia Wangare contrary to section 268 of the Penal Code as read with section 275 of the Criminal Procedure Code,” read part of the charge sheet.

According to the particulars, Njenga took the cash and changed $400 into Kenyan currency and bought a television set worth Sh7,000, a cupboard worth Sh3,500, a subwoofer worth Sh4,500, a carpet worth Sh200 and clothes before surprising his grandmother with Sh1,000.

He then invited his girlfriend –Wanjiru and friends to a party at his house.

Njenga told police that Ms Wanjiru allegedly stole the remaining $1,200 as they partied and handed the money to her friend. In the process of the money changing hands, it is said to have lost.

Wanjiru and Ndegwa denied the charges and their case was set for trial on October 2.

Njenga confessed that he went into his grandmother’s bedroom and stole the cash. He shall be sentenced on April 25.

.

