Raila Odinga calls off Monday's Azimio protests

Azimio la Umoja leaders led by Raila Odinga address the media at Capitol Hill on Sunday, April 2. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has called off Monday, April 3, protests to allow for dialogue with the government.

Speaking from Capitol Hill in Nairobi on Sunday evening, moments after President William Ruto's address to the nation, Odinga said he had acknowledged the president's appeal for reconciliation.

"We acknowledge Mr Ruto’s olive branch for a dialogue on key issues raised by Azimio la Umoja. To us this is a positive development," said Odinga.

Odinga, however, said the weekly protests would resume next week if President Ruto failed to meet the opposition's demands.

The Opposition leader has also welcomed Ruto's statement of reviewing laws on the selection of IEBC commissioners.

"We agree that a balanced parliamentary process co-chaired by both sides and backed by experts from both sides should proceed. In our view, this committee must be composed with immediate effect with strict deadlines for resolving the crisis facing the country," said Odinga.

He has also asked that all arrests and prosecutions relating to demonstrations be stopped with immediate effect