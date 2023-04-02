The Standard

President William Ruto asks Raila Odinga to call off weekly protests

By Stephanie Wangari | 48m ago
President William Ruto addresses the nation on April 2, 2023 at State House in Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

President William Ruto has asked Odinga to call off the weekly protests that are being held every Monday and Thursday.

"In these circumstances, and in view of the recent events that led to the loss of lives and destruction of property I urge Hon. Raila Odinga to call off any further demonstrations," said Ruto.

Ruto also regretted the loss of lives, injuries and the destruction of property that was witnessed during the demonstrations in the past two weeks.

He added that his administration was open to honest, objective and sincere deliberations based on the rule of law and the constitution.

The President said he is open to reviewing laws on selecting the next Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners.

Ruto was responding to opposition leader Raila Odinga who wants the membership of the IEBC selection panel to be reviewed to allow the opposition to have a notable say in the people who pick the next commissioners of the electoral agency.

Speaking from State House, Nairobi on Sunday, Ruto urged opposition leader Raila Odinga to embrace Parliament in proposing the changes.

"I suggest a bi-partisan engagement in parliament on the re-constitution of the IEBC panel within the parameters of the law and the constitution," said Ruto.

At the opposition's grievances, is the high cost of living, which Azimio la Umoja accuses President Ruto of refusing to address.

Azimio la Umoja also claims that the August 9, 2022 presidential election was marred with irregularities that ended up favouring President Ruto. 

At the same time, Odinga wants the Azimio team to be granted access to the data that was sent to the electronic voter system, which ended up tabulating the number of votes garnered by each of the four presidential candidates in the 2022 presidential polls.

