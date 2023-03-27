Intruders invade former Kenya president's family land, loot and destroy property

The intruders invaded the farm with power saws before cutting down trees. [Silas Otieno]

Intruders have invaded a farm in Ruiru sub-county that is linked to former President Uhuru Kenyatta's family.

During the Monday, March 27, incident, the over 100 intruders invaded the expansive Northlands Farm located along the Eastern Bypass.

They cut down trees using power saws and made away with an unknown number of livestock before setting a section of the farm on fire.

The motive of the attack is yet to be established.

The over 11,000 acre farm, Northlands City, was set to host a real estate haven that included low and high income residential areas, an agricultural zone, industrial area and schools.

It is estimated that the ambitious project would cost up to Sh500 billion and with a population of at least 250,000 people.

Journalists who were at the scene had to secretly film the invasion after they were threatened by machete-wielding the intruders.

Photos by Silas Otieno, Standard