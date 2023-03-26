The Standard

Government set to introduce 10 proposals to control demonstrations

By Stephanie Wangari | 22m ago
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki.  [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki says the government is looking to amend the Public Order Act and Statutory Instruments Act following Azimio la Umoja's planned mass action.

In a statement, Kindiki noted that Article 37 of the constitution gave Kenyans the right to assemble, demonstrate and picket. However, he noted that the demonstrators should carry out their activities peacefully and unarmed.

"The Constitution and Statute Law enjoin security agencies to do everything within the law to protect the lives and property of non-protestors, who also have equal rights to go about their nation-building activities without intimidation or the threat of harm," said Kindiki in a statement.

Below are some of the regulations the government will introduce that revolve around demonstrations and picketing;

-Notification Procedures;

-Duties of security agencies to protect the rights of those participating in the assembly, demonstration, picket or petition;

-Demarcation of assembly, demonstration, picket and petition zones;

-Duty of public agencies and institutions to set aside a zone for persons who wish to present petitions to public authorities;

-Duty of organizers of assemblies, demonstrations, pickets and petitions to provide the hours, routes and other relevant information to assist law enforcement agencies to escort them and provide them with security;

-Consent requirements from persons whose activities are likely to be affected by assemblers, demonstrators, picketers and petitioners;

-Obligations of the organizers of assemblies, demonstrations, pickets and petitions to ensure that

the activities remain peaceful, unarmed and generally within the law including compliance with the duty not to infringe on the rights of others;

-Limitations on the number of assemblers, demonstrators, picketers and petitioners at any particular occasion;

-Responsibility for clean-up costs; and

-Responsibility for, and payment of, damages to those harmed by activities of assemblers, demonstrators, picketers or petitioners.

Related Topics

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki Azimio protests Demonstrations
.

Latest Stories

Muheria speaks on standoff and why Ruto, Raila talks inevitable
Premium Muheria speaks on standoff and why Ruto, Raila talks inevitable
Politics
By Brian Otieno
8 mins ago
Government set to introduce 10 proposals to control demonstrations
National
By Stephanie Wangari
22 mins ago
Getting pregnant soon after giving birth
Living
By Fay Ngina
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Muheria speaks on standoff and why Ruto, Raila talks inevitable
By Brian Otieno 8 mins ago
Premium Muheria speaks on standoff and why Ruto, Raila talks inevitable
Why electricity keeps getting more expensive
By Jasmine Murani 3 hrs ago
Premium Why electricity keeps getting more expensive
Tale of children whose lives are shattered by broken love, endless ugly custody fights
By Kamau Muthoni 3 hrs ago
Premium Tale of children whose lives are shattered by broken love, endless ugly custody fights
After Goldenberg, Pattni now linked to Zimbabwe gold smuggling syndicate
By Brian Ngugi 5 hrs ago
Premium After Goldenberg, Pattni now linked to Zimbabwe gold smuggling syndicate
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2010 Toyota Land Cruiser
  • 2010 Toyota Land Cruiser
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2010
  • Price: KES 3,950,000
2014 Mitsubishi Galant Fortis
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Galant Fortis
  • Mileage : 67000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2014
  • Price: KES 1,540,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • 3 3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • House Type:3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • 3 Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • 3 CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • House Type:CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 9,200,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Talent Acquisition Manager - Africa, Asia and the Middle East
  • Employer: Mercy Corps
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Call for consultancy-Facilities & Office Infrastructure Assessment
  • Employer: Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Driver
  • Employer: Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Hygiene Agent
  • Employer: Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved
The Standard
Subscribe for the KES1999 KES999 offer today!